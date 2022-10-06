Week 5 QB Index: Where Does Trevor Lawrence Land After Loss to Eagles?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is coming off arguably the worst game of his career, but just how bad does it impact his national rankings and perception?

In this week's quarterback check-in, Lawrence is clearly trending down after a five-turnover performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, with the second-year passer finishing with four fumbles and 11-of-23 passing (47.8%) for 174 yards (7.6 yards per attempt), two touchdowns and one interception, giving him a passer rating of 83.

In this week's quarterback index from NFL.com, Lawrence fell three spots -- from No. 14 to No. 17. It is maybe not as steep of a fall as it could have been considering Lawrence likely helped lose the Jaguars a key game all on his own, but it is a fall nonetheless.

""Let's hope it's a blip," coach Doug Pederson said of Lawrence losing an absurd four fumbles against the Eagles, the most by any player in a game since 1991, per NFL Research," NFL.com wrote.

"The first one happened in space on the run, the second came off a botched snap, the third when Lawrence failed to see pressure and the fourth off a strip in the pocket. Lawrence also tossed an interception on a throw that saw him stare down his target. Awful weather was a factor, but Lawrence and his 10-inch hands must learn from Sunday's rain-soaked misadventure."

It is the right thing to do to drop Lawrence a bit after Sunday. While he still had his fair share of good throws and decisions, his five turnovers were all absolute backbreakers. The weather played a factor, but the Eagles and Jalen Hurts played in the same weather.

Luckily for Lawrence and the Jaguars, it appears the second-year quarterback is focused on moving past Sunday. The next test is an AFC South opponent at home with the winless Houston Texans, a team Lawrence lost to twice last year. As bad as Week 4 was, Lawrence knows he can't dwell on it.

"Yeah, I feel like I’ve made a lot of progress, especially from last year from where I was. Obviously, I didn’t play well on Sunday, so that’s not where I want to be, but if you look at the year as a whole, I think I’ve made a lot of steps in the right direction," Lawrence said on Wednesday. "I know I’ve improved a lot. Continue to build off that. Don’t let one game affect my confidence. I’m still the same player that went into Philly on Sunday, still the same player here on Wednesday getting ready for the Texans, so not letting that affect me at all.

"I know I have to play better. Everybody knows that your quarterback has to play well to win in this league, especially going on the road, hopefully getting to the playoffs, all those things. We’ve got to play well. We all understand it, but just for me, if I can just stay consistent, keep making progress, keep taking those steps, really believe in myself and this team.”