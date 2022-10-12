Week 6 QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Slides After Loss to Texans

It hasn't been Trevor Lawrence's week. After a brutal 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans where the Jaguars racked up 400 yards of offense but failed to score a single touchdown, Lawrence has rightfully had a target on his back on a national scale.

Lawrence finished Sunday's game with 25-of-47 (53.2%) for 286 yards and two interceptions, giving him a quarterback rating of 54. In the past two games, Lawrence has turned it over seven times after one turnover in the first three, with Sunday featuring a downright terrible interception thrown to Derek Stingley in the end-zone on 2nd-and-1 from Houston's seven-yard line.

As a result, there have been questions throughout the week about not just Lawrence's performance, but whether he is actually taking the step in Year 2 that so many hoped and expected from him. The questions haven't come from just inside Jacksonville, either, with the national media seemingly turning their focus to his struggles this week.

In this week's quarterback index from NFL.com, Lawrence has fallen seven spots -- going from No. 17 last week to No. 24 this week. Considering he was ranked No. 14 after Week 3's win vs. the Chargers, this is quite the fall from grace for the former No. 1 overall pick.

"Lawrence is a week-to-week proposition: a rash of promising starts mixed in with Sunday's lukewarm cooking against the Texans. Overall growth is the request in Year 2, but it would be nice to see Lawrence close drives," NFL.com wrote.

"It was a chore to watch him carve out an eight-play, 68-yard march to the Houston 7 only to throw a terrible end-zone pick. With the game on the line inside the two-minute warning, Lawrence had a third-and-10 pass batted at the line before his fourth-down heave morphed into another overthrow. Sunday doesn't vaporize his big-boy starts against the Colts and Chargers, but more consistency is a fair request."

None of this is unfair or even inaccurate. Lawrence wasn't as bad on Sunday as many thought immediately after the game, but he is also a big reason the offense stalled in the red-zone so often, going 0-for-3 in terms of turning red-zone trips into touchdowns. One of those failures was his interception, while another was the first red-zone drive where he passed on throwing to an open James Robinson in the flat on second-down and then bailed out of the pocket and threw it away on third-down.

"This is a two-way street, it’s the players and coaches. We’re working together to try to build that consistency and have sustainability year-in and year-out each time we take the field every year," Doug Pederson said on Monday. "You just see it around the league; when offensive success, there’s stability around the quarterback.”