Were Any Jaguars Snubbed in Pro Bowl Voting?

For the third consecutive year the Jacksonville Jaguars will be represented at the Pro Bowl, the NFL's annual All-Star contest, by defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

Every year since signing with Jacksonville, Campbell has earned the nod to go to Orlando and he has been joined by teammates each time. This year may be different, however, since Campbell was the only non-alternate voted to the Pro Bowl on the Jaguars roster.

Five plays were named as alternates -- kicker Josh Lambo, punter Logan Cooke, running back Leonard Fournette, wide receiver DJ Chark, and defensive end Josh Allen. To have only one player be voted to the Pro Bowl isn't too surprising considering Jacksonville is 5-9 and lacks some of the star power the team used to have (see Jalen Ramsey).

But even with that in consideration, there are a few Jaguars who can make an argument they were snubbed in this year's voting. Of course, Pro Bowl voting is largely a popularity contest (Again see Ramsey, who made this year's Pro Bowl despite having the worst season of his career and having zero interceptions). But to be selected to the game is still not only an honor for players, it can also earn them extra money due to contract incentives and in future negotiations. Being snubbed may not seem like a big deal on the surface, but it can still have an impact.

So, which Jaguars were snubbed in this year's voting when compared to those who made it in the Pro Bowl? Two players in particular have a strong argument to make.

WR DJ Chark

In 13 games this season, second-year wide receiver DJ Chark totaled 67 receptions for 956 yards and eight touchdowns. If he played in Week 15 against the Oakland Raiders, there is a very real chance he could have cracked 1,000 yards receiving on the season.

But despite being tied for first in the AFC in receiving touchdowns, Chark is only a third alternate for this year's Pro Bowl. The wide receivers who made it in instead? DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen, Tyreek Hill, and Jarvis Landry. Each of these players has had a good season, particularly Hopkins and Allen. But better than Chark?

For context, Hill has caught 49 receptions for 727 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games. The only one of these figures that comes close to Chark's production is Hill's touchdowns, though he scored his seven in three less games.

As for Landry, he has 74 receptions for 1,018 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games. He has outproduced Chark in terms of catches and yards, but Chark is actually gaining more yards per reception (14.3) than Landry (13.8). On top of all this, Landry has several fewer touchdowns than Chark.

Chark has had a great second season in the NFL. For a long period of time, it looked like he was Jacksonville's best bet to earn a Pro Bowl nod. Instead, he has a case to make to classify himself as being snubbed.

DE Josh Allen

Rookie defensive end Josh Allen has terrific production in his first NFL season. He leads all rookies with sacks (10) and is third in the AFC in getting to the quarterback. He also has two forced fumbles and 11 tackles for loss, along with 19 quarterback hits. While there have been a lot of productive edge rushers this season, there have not been many more productive than Allen.

Players being voted to this year's Pro Bowl instead of Allen were Campbell, Joey Bosa, and Frank Clark. With 10.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 25 quarterback hits, there is zero doubt that Bosa deserved a nod, likely even more so than Allen.

But as for Campbell and Clark, Allen has a strong case to make it over either. Campbell has 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 10 tackles for loss and 21 quarterback hits. He has been productive at both defensive end and defensive tackle, but not more than Allen.

Clark is an even more egregious choice over Allen. He has only six sacks, along with three forced fumbles, an interception, 10 tackles for loss and only 11 quarterback hits. He has created more turnovers, but Allen has gotten to the quarterback on a more consistent basis and has made just as many, if not more, plays against the run.