What Adjustments Jaguars DC Nielsen Will Make Against Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be hosting AFC South rival, the Tennessee Titans in Week 17, for the second time this month. The Jaguars got the best of them in the first meeting and are looking to do the same today. It is going to be interesting to see what adjustments both teams have made after their first meeting.
The Jaguars defense played well the first time around. The Titans only scored six points in Nashville in Week 14. This time around they will be looking to get the win in Jacksonville.
“Yeah, we have to change some things," said Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. "That's the biggest, how we call it. Down and distance situationally, things like that. But we are who we are at the same time. We've been doing that for a while, so just how we call it I think is going to be a little bit different than we did last time. Different quarterback too so that goes into part of it.”
The winner of this game will be the team that can fix the mistakes that have hurt them all season. Both teams also have to avoid penalties that hurt them on offense and take points off the board. That was a huge problem for the Jaguars in their Week 16 loss.
“I think each individual case is its own case. Some guys go to some veterans and follow veteran leadership. Some guys do it on their own. Everybody's different. So, we treat everybody differently and individuals to come together and play defense for us. I think we have some good leadership on this team, and he's learned from some guys that maybe sat him down and said some things to him and get you off-the-field habits better. You can see his body composition and the way he's eating. He'll even tell you I'm eating better, which is a huge thing. You feel like he's playing faster. I think that's the biggest thing. He's playing faster and then the repetitions, the accumulation of the reps have added up. So, he's seeing things faster too. I think it's everything.”
This roster is full of young talent across the board. In the offseason, they will have to figure out how to piece it all together and make it work on the field as one.
