What Are the Odds: Jaguars Given Better Chances Than 2 Other Teams To Win Next AFC Championship

Despite Jacksonville's 1-15 record in 2020, the Jaguars have been given better opening odds than two other teams to win next year's AFC Championship ... and that is before free agency.

The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the 2020 season at the bottom of the NFL's standings, but perhaps some on the outside see some relative optimism for the team moving forward.

There is no questioning the Jaguars were the NFL's worst team last year, finishing with a 1-15 record and ending the year with a franchise-record 15-game losing streak. Despite this, the Jaguars have actually not been listed as the team with the longest odds to win next year's AFC Championship, according to BetOnline.

In the opening odds for next year's AFC title winner released by BetOnline, the Jaguars were given 35/1 odds. These are among the longest odds of all AFC teams, but the Jaguars finished with better odds than two teams that finished 2020 with better records: the New York Jets and Denver Broncos.

Kansas City Chiefs: 11/4 Buffalo Bills: 23/4 Baltimore Ravens: 6/1 Cleveland Browns: 11/1 Miami Dolphins: 12/1 Indianapolis Colts: 14/1 Los Angeles Chargers: 14/1 New England Patriots: 14/1 Pittsburgh Steelers: 16/1 Tennessee Titans: 16/1 Las Vegas Raiders: 25/1 Houston Texans: 33/1 Cincinnati Bengals: 35/1 Jacksonville Jaguars: 35/1 Denver Broncos: 40/1 New York Jets: 40/1

The Jets were in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall pick for the vast majority of the 2020 season but picked up late-season wins over playoff teams in the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns, giving them a 2-14 record on the year.

Denver, meanwhile, struggled with injuries for much of the season and limped to a 5-11 record and a last place finish in the AFC West. The Broncos were reportedly interested in trading for former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, so it is clear they are looking for an answer at quarterback, which likely helps explain why they are this low.

Does it make sense to not have the Jaguars as the AFC's longest shot, however? The Jets and Jaguars both hired new head coaches -- Urban Meyer with the Jaguars and Robert Saleh with the Jets -- so there is obviously some optimism that each team will improve from terrible 2020s. The Jaguars likely have the edge thanks to the fact that they pick one spot in front of the Jets in April's draft.

Due to the Jets' two-game win streak at the end of the year, the Jaguars were gifted the draft's No. 1 pick and the Jets fell to the No. 2 selection. The Jaguars are widely expected by analysts to pick Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has earned the label of "generational prospect" by some.

"Trevor Lawrence is going to the Jacksonville Jaguar's pick (at No. 1 overall), and I’m very confident that Urban Meyer doesn’t take this job as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars if doesn’t have the once-in-a-decade type of quarterback to wind up drafting with that No. 1 overall spot," ESPN draft analyst McShay said Wednesday on NFL Live per 247 Sports.

The Jets will have to decide whether they want to run it back with former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold or draft one of Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, or Trey Lance with the draft's second selection. While all three of these quarterbacks are talented in their own right, Lawrence's ranking as the top quarterback prospect clearly is what pushed the Jaguars over the top in these odds.

The Broncos, meanwhile, are set to make some tough decisions on veterans such as Von Miller. The team has retained head coach Vic Fangio, but he is just 12-20 in his two seasons as head coach so far. Former second-round pick Drew Lock hasn't developed as many had hoped, throwing 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 13 starts last year. He went 4-9 as the starter.