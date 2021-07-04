What Are the Odds: Lawrence Remains Early Offensive Rookie of the Year Favorite

The No. 1 overall pick is widely expected to be tabbed as this year's Offensive Rookie of the Year according to oddsmakers.

The widespread expectation for Trevor Lawrence since he has picked up a football has always been for him to one day be drafted No. 1 overall. After that, he would go to throw countless touchdowns and win countless games at the NFL level -- as well as pick up his fair share of hardware.

According to Covers.com, the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback is still the current betting favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award this season, which would mark a historic moment both for Lawrence and for the Jaguars as a franchise

Lawrence leads this year's rookie crop as we await the opening of training camps throughout the league, with the former Clemson star having +300 odds to win this year's award.

Following Lawrence are Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (+500), New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (+700), San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (+750), New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (+1,000), Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (+1,100), Pittsburgh Steelers running back (+1,300), Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (+1,700), and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (+1,700).

It is hardly surprising to see Lawrence as the favorite, especially considering he has been the front runner for the award since even before he was drafted. Lawrence would have been the offseason favorite to win the illustrious honor no matter what team he was drafted to, but going to a team with weapons like the Jaguars have in James Robinson, Laviska Shenault, DJ Chark, and Marvin Jones only makes his chances that much better.

To Lawrence's own credit, he has done little to damper the high expectations set forth for him. The No. 1 overall pick had several dazzling offseason practices and flashed a level of arm talent and ability to qucikly understand the offense that has caught the eyes of his teammates and coaches.

"I can tell, when you see him throw, so even if I’m out on the sideline, I’m watching him throw to different receivers. The rotation of the ball, the timing, the way he’s putting it there, away from everybody, it’s just insane to see that so early in a quarterback," Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin said during OTAs.

"You’re talking about coming in the league with so much high hopes and he’s proving it. That’s why I’m so excited for him."

To go along with the fact that Lawrence has been a long-running favorite and already looks the part of an exciting NFL quarterback, Lawrence also has history on his side. Rookie passers are usually the favorites to win the award and can do so even without winning seasons, just as Kyler Murray and Justin Herbet have done in the past two years.

Utimately, six quarterbacks have won the award since 2010 -- including No. 1 overall picks Sam Bradford (2010), Cam Newton (2011), and then Murray in 2019. There is a recent precedent for quarterbacks to win the award, and 2021 will likely be more of the same considering the draft had five quarterbacks selected in the first round. And as of now, Lawrence and Wilson appear to be the only two quarterbacks even guaranteed to start in Week 1.

Lawrence was 34-2 as a starter at Clemson, having only lost in the College Football Playoffs (as a sophomore, to LSU in the Championship and as a junior to Ohio State in the semifinals). As a freshman, Lawrence defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide for the National Championship. To Lawrence's credit, few quarterbacks enter the NFL with as much starting or big-game experience as he is.

In his career, Lawrence completed 66% of his passes for 10,098 yards (8.9 yards per attempt, 9.8 adjusted yards per attempt) for 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns.