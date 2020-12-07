What Can Minshew Do to Start Again for the Jaguars?

Mike Glennon will start again for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Which begs the question, what can former starter Gardner Minshew II do to earn his starting role back on the team?

“I don’t think anybody’s given up on Gardner at all.”

That was the statement made by Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden last Wednesday about second year quarterback Gardner Minshew II in between the club’s games versus the Cleveland Browns and the Minnesota Vikings.

The Jags rolled with veteran Mike Glennon versus the Vikings, letting the eighth-year passer get his second start with the team this season. And after the overtime 27 loss, Head Coach Doug Marrone told local media, “I think we’re going to look at Mike,” again this next week as Jacksonville prepares for the Tennessee Titans.

“I think that I’m going to go with him. I think he still gives us the best chance to win as of right now so I’m going to stick with him right now for this week.”

Glennon went 38-42 for 280 yards, a touchdown, two interceptions and a fumble against Minnesota. In his two starts thus far, he’s totaled 515 yards while going 48-77 (62%) with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

It was Glennon’s three turnovers versus the Vikings—particularly an interception thrown in overtime—that put his role in jeopardy.

"I think I said last night, I think we’re going to look at Mike [Glennon] and evaluate it and then really try to clean up somethings because right now I believe he’s throwing the ball well enough," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday.

"Obviously, the turnovers are not something that you want."

Despite the turnovers though, Marrone and staff see the issues as something that can be worked on, with the positives outweighing the negatives. Namely, the consistency that Glennon is bringing simply by virtue of the fact he’s had more practice reps in recent weeks.

“I think that both [turnovers] are correctable,” said Marrone.

"I think it was easy because of the workload situation knowing that we’re going to stay with him until the workload and the throwing during the week for Gardner [Minshew II] gets right and then it gets to a point where you do have to make a decision.”

So what does this mean for Gardner Minshew? Especially during a time he needs to show either the Jaguars or another team what he can do with the franchise poised to draft a quarterback in April.

The aforementioned workload by Marrone refers to what Minshew— the starter for the first half of the season—has been able to do in practice the last few weeks. He last started Week 7 versus the Los Angeles Chargers before being sidelined with injuries in the thumb on his throwing hand.

He was cleared to return to full participation last week. It was the lack of practice time for Minshew that lead coaches to roll with Mike Glennon for the Vikings game as Gruden explained at the time.

"Gardner hasn’t gotten first-team reps in about four or five weeks or what have you. It’s nice to have some stability at the position. We worked with Mike [Glennon] last week. We thought he did a good enough job to possibly win that game. We came up a little bit short, but we want to see how he progresses in game two and possibly game three.”

And until Minshew is able to handle a full “workload” in practice, Marrone and company are hesitant to put the ball—and the game—back under the purview of Minshew Magic. That’s exactly what Marrone told Minshew this week when explaining what the former rookie sensation could do to earn back his starting role.

"We talked today and just like I told him, I just want to see more at practice. I think he’s working on his volume and the amount of throws and all of that. He’s obviously cleared medically, but still you want to be able to see those things on the practice field," Marrone said.

"I just think right now in practice Mike [Glennon] is throwing better and giving us the best chance to win. I don’t think Gardner [Minshew II]’s 100 percent as far as his workload and that’s always [of] concern to me. I’m trying to understand it and we’re both trying to work through it.”

How has Minshew embraced the backup role behind Glennon as his second season winds down to just a few games left? The team captain has taken it in stride, Marrone said.

“We’ve been having a lot of conversations, so it’s not a problem at all. I mean whatever he feels he can do, what’s best for the team, he’ll do. He’s said that quite a bit, so I don’t see a problem there. The communication’s been fine." Marrone said.

"I think everything’s been upfront, everything’s been talked about, so I feel comfortable with that. I think he’s trying to do everything he can to get himself back to a point where he feels comfortable and his workload is right.”