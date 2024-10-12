What Do the Jaguars Have in Store for Emerging Rookie WR?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have successfully found a legitimate No. 1 receiving option for quarterback Trevor Lawrence in rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The talented wide receiver has already proven to be worth the investment, as he has accounted for 22 receptions, nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns in his first five games in the National Football League.
Thomas has displayed the ability to be successful on the professional level early in his career. Now, Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor noted the coaching staff must ensure they continue to put Thomas in a position to succeed.
“Yeah, I think that's always a challenge for us as that comes in his career,” Taylor said. “It's on all of us to put him in the best possible position for him to be able to execute with that. I think that's probably more so a quarterback coordinator-type answer for you, I guess, of making sure that you have an effective player that can't get taken away by a certain thing.
Taylor noted that Thomas’ success helps the offense in multiple ways. Not only does he himself help move the ball down the field, his success forces defenses to defend them differently by showin Thomas more attention.
This opens up the running lanes for the Jaguars’ two talented running backs, as well as other aspect of their passing game.
This cannot be understated, as the Jaguars currently have one of the best rushing attacks in the National Football League. Running backs Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigbsy have combined to give the Jaguars arguably the best running back duo in the league.
This has been a byproduct of the success of Thomas and the rest of the Jaguars offense
“Now, I think we benefit from having a lot of really good skill players,” Taylor said. “So, if you're going to commit resources to doubling a certain receiver, well, we feel like we have the ability ideally to run the ball if you're playing shell coverages and things like that.
“You're giving us a light box, too. Now we have another matchup we get an opportunity to attack where you don't have as much help over the top, possibly. So, it's something that certainly that's a good problem to have if you have a really good player and teams have to commit multiple resources to covering them, and stopping them and taking them out of the game.”
