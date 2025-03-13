What Does Analyst Make of Jaguars' Early Free Agency Moves?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an eventful offseason regarding their coaching staff. Their head coaching search was the talk of the National Football League. However, early in the free agency period, the Jaguars did not have a notable start to free agency this summer.
The Jaguars made many changes this offseason, as they needed a significant change of course after multiple failed seasons. Jacksonville aimed to get better this summer and has improved its coaching staff. It believes it has improved its roster, but time will tell.
According to Pro Football Network, the Jaguars have had a respectable free agency haul early this offseason. However, it was far from great, as the Jaguars have not made notable moves. Again, it is early, and the Jaguars still have plenty of time to make more moves.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a familiar position as big free agent spenders, as they were among the busiest teams on the first day of the legal negotiation period. That free agent spending hasn’t worked for the Jags in the past, but Jacksonville mostly avoided massive deals so far," PFN said.
"The largest contract the Jags handed out was the versatile offensive lineman Patrick Mekari. The former Ravens guard is getting a three-year deal worth $12.5 million per year, a reasonable deal for a 27-year-old with experience playing all five offensive line spots.
"The Jaguars need to re-stock Trevor Lawrence’s weapons after trading away Christian Kirk and releasing Evan Engram. However, both free agency and the draft are filled with slot options who could replicate some of the underneath targets Kirk and Engram provided, so there should be options to fill out their depth chart?"
Jacksonville has a long way to go to rebuild their roster after multiple seasons of bad decisions in free agency and failed draft picks. The Jaguars hired one of the youngest general managers in league history, he must give his team quality players to work with.
Still, the Jaguars are likely facing a multi-year rebuilding process, especially at the rate they have been on in free agency this offseason. The Jaguars would be wise to thoroughly build out their scouting department and build their team through strong draft classes.
