What Does Jaguars' Addition at Quarterback Mean For Trevor Lawrence?
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have given an indication into their plans for starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence with a recent addition.
On Tuesday, the Jaguars signed long-time veteran backup John Wolford to the practice squad to serve as the team's No. 3 quarterback with Lawrence on the mend. The Jaguars typically carry three quarterbacks, but adding Wolford for practice reps during the week gives the Jaguars flexibility with Lawrence in the concussion protocol.
"He’s been in the league. He’s been on some good teams. Somebody that can, with Trevor [Lawrence] obviously not practicing being in the protocol right now, having a third guy here to be on the developmental practice squad to help kind of give a look to the defense and for us too to put our eyes on him and see what he can do.”
The natural question next is what does the Wolford addition mean for Lawrence and the rest of his season. Lawrence was already banged up before his Week 13 concussion, even saying last week that he was still debating surgery for his left shoulder.
With Lawrence now sustaining his sixth injury (two concussions, two shoulder injuries, a knee injury, and an ankle injury) since Week 6 of the 2023 season, the Jaguars have plenty of reason to potentially weigh Lawrence's long-term prospects when it comes to make a decision on the rest of his 2024 campaign.
"It's a tough situation, you know. You still want to send a positive, good message to your team that we are still fighting to the end. Still have five games left on the schedule obviously, you know. We'll see. But you know, we gotta be smart too for his long-term health as well," Pederson said on Monday.
Could the addition of Wolford give the Jaguars flexibility beyond Week 14 as Lawrence goes through the concussion protocol? Adding him now means the Jaguars don't have to take a chance to wait and miss out on a No. 3 quarterback while they wait to make their decision on Lawrence.
Ultimately, the Jaguars now have a quarterback room that is set up to be able to withstand a lengthy Lawrence absence. If that absence comes to fruition, then the Wolford move be the first sign of the Jaguars considering the move.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.