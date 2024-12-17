What Does Jaguars' Locker Room Think About Doug Pederson's Future?
There is no question that there is a cloud of uncertainty looming over the Jacksonville Jaguars over the final month of the season.
The Jaguars have kept plugging away each week during their 3-11 season, but nothing has gone right. Loss after loss has stacked up, with the Jaguars having losing streaks of four and five games this season.
The latest loss was a 32-25 failure against the New York Jets that exposed many of the Jaguars' core issues. Self-inflicted mistakes, defensive failures, and an overwhelming inability to finish an opponent when they are on the ropes.
As a result of the disastrous season, the clock could potentially be ticking on the tenure of head coach Doug Pederson. Jaguars owner Shad Khan has yet to make any statements on the future of his team and the reaction to the 2024 season, but it is fair to assume Pederson has a scorching hot seat entering the final few weeks of the season.
But does the Jaguars locker room concern themselves with the idea of what the final few weeks could mean for Pederson?
“Not really. Stuff like that is out of our control," Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell said on Monday.
"We can just control what we can control, and that’s focusing on these last three games of the season. But as far as that, pretty much not much locker room talk about that.”
Pederson led the Jaguars to an AFC South berth and playoff success in 2022, but the 2023 season was marred by a late-season collapse. And with the losses continuing to stack in 2024, Pederson and his staff could be in trouble by the time Black Monday comes around.
But for the Jaguars' locker room, none of that matters. Pederson's future is out of their hands. All they can do is play.
“No, that’s not anything we worry about because it’s out of our control anyway," Jaguars running back Travis Etienne said on Monday.
"Honestly, we just kind of focus on being 1-0 each and every week. It’s kind of redundant, but I feel like we just try to be the best we can be each and every Sunday to put great things on film, to put great things on tape and try to win games, but it hasn’t been working out that way.”
