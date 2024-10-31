What Does Jaguars Trade of Crucial OT Mean For Future?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' left tackle position has been manned by Cam Robinson for nearly a decade, but all of that changed on Tuesday when the Jaguars sent the former long-time starter to the Minnesota Vikings.
This leaves the ultimate question moving forward ... where do the Jaguars go from here? When it comes to protecting the blindside of their franchise quarterback, the Jaguars must have a plan for today, tomorrow and beyond.
With Robinson now out of the picture and the Jaguars turning to Walker Little for the next nine games, the Jaguars have a few different options they can follow to solve their left tackle problem.
But what are they, and which one will they take?
Option No. 1: Make Walker Little the long-term left tackle
The Jaguars will find out over the next nine games whether Walker Little is their left tackle of the future -- regardless of who is making the decisions. With a good performance down the stretch, Little could earn himself a big payday from either the Jaguars or from another tackle-needy team in free agency. If Little plays well, this could be the most likely outcome.
Option No. 2: Move Anton Harrison to LT
The Jaguars have said frequently they believe Anton Harrison can play left tackle, which is the position he played in college. He has only ever played right tackle for the Jaguars and moving him to the other side of the line after two years of reps on the right side could be tricky, but Harrison at least has extensive experience at the position.
Option No. 3: Draft a new left tackle
Out of the three options on hand, this is the most cost-efficient and likely carries the highest ceiling. A rookie left tackle is always a hard pill to swallow for any team, but this looks like a strong offensive tackle class. If the Jaguars pick in the top 10 -- which seems likely at this point -- then they could have their pick of the offensive tackle class. This would give the Jaguars a cost-controlled option that, if the pick hits, would give the Jaguars a new future at the position.
Option No. 4: Sign a left tackle in free agency
There aren't many teams that are able to find starting-quality left tackles in free agency. Long-term left tackles are like quarterbacks, pass-rushers, and No. 1 receivers. If you want one, you are going to need to draft your own. Garrett Bolles, Ronnie Stanley and Jedrick Wills are set to be the best tackles on the market. None are exactly exciting options.
Option No. 5: Give Javon Foster a shot?
This is the least likely option considering Javon Foster has been a healthy scratch in every game this season and isn't even slotted to be the new swing tackle (that would be Cole Van Lanen). With that said, maybe Foster takes a second-year jump and the Jaguars entrust the 2024 fourth-rounder with the gig? It isn't likely, but crazier things have happened in the NFL.
