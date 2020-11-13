What Factors Doug Marrone Will Consider When Choosing Between Luton-Minshew

At this point, the hypothetical debate of whether Jake Luton or Gardner Minshew should start at quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars is just that ... a hypothetical.

The concrete question will eventually arise in reality, and then a tough decision will have to be made. When that day does come, whenever it may be, the next question is just what head coach Doug Marrone will base his choice of the quarterback on.

For now, though, Marrone wants to see his second-year passer get healthy before he sees the field again. Minshew's health is currently the most looming factor when it comes to the quarterback debate.

“Right now we’re not at that point. I know this is a hypothetical. Right now, I want to see Gardner be able to throw first," Marrone said Wednesday.

"I want to see where he throws, then obviously I’ll be able to evaluate his game, like common sense stuff, and then be able to have a better idea then of what’s going on."

Minshew was inactive in Week 9 for the first time in his career due to a thumb injury he sustained in Week 5. Minshew didn't reveal the injury until after Week 7, and since then the Jaguars have made it clear he will not be back on the field if he isn't 100% healthy.

In Minshew's place last Sunday was Luton, the rookie sixth-round Oregon State product. Luton finished his NFL debut by completing 26/38 passes (68.42%) for 304 yards, giving him 8.0 yards per attempt. He also threw a touchdown and an interception, ending the game with a passer rating of 90.0. He had one rush of 13 yards for a touchdown.

As Marrone would explain, two factors will largely drive the decision and could potentially make it easy: Minshew's health and Luton's level of play. Luton is set to start again in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers, giving Marrone four more quarters of evidence for the latter factor.

"Because if he’s not throwing the ball well because of the thumb, well then, that decision’s easy. I think that if something happens and Jake [Luton] doesn’t perform well and then Gardner’s ready to go, then that decision [will be made]," Marrone said.

"The question that’s going to come is the decision of, like you said, how is Jake playing, how is Gardner looking compared to what he was before, and then making a decision on who’s the best player that can win these games. That’s probably, logically, how I’m going about it without really thinking about it.”

The uncertain timeframe of Minshew's return could logically play a big role as well. A fierce competitor who has already hidden his injury once, Minshew will have to ensure the Jaguars' trust in him moving forward is unwavering.

In short, Minshew can't have a repeat of what he did a few weeks ago, even if he is feeling pressure coming from Luton's performances. For Minshew to give both himself and the Jaguars the best possible chance at success, transparency about his recovery will key.

“In the beginning I think he’s already done that once, not reporting the injury. I told him, I said, ‘Look, when we go out there next time and you tell me you’re ready, we’re going to put you out there on the field and we’re going to look at it. If you’re not, or I feel you’re not or talking to [Offensive Coordinator] Jay [Gruden] and [Quarterbacks Coach] Ben [McAdoo] and watching it with our eyes, then we’re not going to play you until you’re 100 percent healthy," Marrone said.

"Your point is well taken, I understood that, the competitiveness in him, so when we met afterwards, I wanted to make sure he understood that, ‘Hey listen, you need to get healthy.’ That’s the number one thing because I think it’s shown when you come back and he’s had this injury, it’s not good for anyone, including himself."

The Jaguars will have to make a decision on Luton or Minshew sooner than later. That decision isn't going to come now, or perhaps not even in a week, but it is surely coming. And until it does, the factors of Minshew's health and Luton's play will be the most pertinent.