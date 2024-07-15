What Is the Biggest Do-Over in Jacksonville Jaguars History?
When it comes to the biggest do-over in Jacksonville Jaguars history, there is no shortage of options.
Hiring Urban Meyer in 2021 certainly is near the top of the list; likely so is hiring Mike Mularkey in 2012 and Gus Bradley in 2013. Hiring Gene Smith is certainly an option. Draft busts like Blaine Gabbert and Justin Blackmon are other ways to go, as is the Jaguars' decision to draft K'Lavon Chaisson over Justin Jefferson in 2020.
But in a recent article by CBS Sports that details what every team's top do-over, they instead pivot to one of the most emotional games in franchise history: the 2017 AFC Championship Game, and the dreaded 3rd-and-18 the New England Patriots and Tom Brady converted in the game's final quarter.
"Despite not parlaying Myles Jack's forced turnover into points, the Jaguars still held a 20-10 lead over the Patriots with less than nine minutes remaining in the 2017 AFC Championship game. The Jaguars, however, missed a golden opportunity to increase their odds at victory after allowing Tom Brady to complete a 21-yard pass to Danny Amendola on third-and-18 from the Patriots' 25-yard line.- Bryan DeArdo, CBS Sports
The Patriots ended up scoring a touchdown on the drive and would ultimately defeat the Jaguars, 24-20. If given the chance at a do-over, it's safe to say that the Jaguars would have rushed more than four players on that crucial third-down play."
It isn't hard to come to this conclusion considering the Jaguars were on the verge of toppling Brady and the Patriots dynasty on the way to their first-ever Super Bowl trip. The Jaguars have only been to the playoffs once since and haven't been the AFC Championship Game again.
But after allowing Brady to pick the Jaguars apart on the biggest third down of the game, the Jaguars didn't get another stop. The Jaguars punted on their next two drives before the Patriots scored the game-winning touchdown with just under three minutes left.
A vicious Jaguars' pass-rush that thrived at attacking opposing offensive lines and immobile quarterbacks didn't step up on the biggest down of the game, which was a trend that evening. In four quarters, only nose tackle Marcell Dareus and backup defensive end Dante Fowler recorded sacks, with Calais Campbell, Malik Jackson and Yannick Ngakoue all being shut out.
“It still haunts you a little bit, but just like every game, you learn good things and bad things,” Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash said. “Would you change things? Would you not change things? I do not think one play determines the outcome of a ball game. I think if you do, you are crazy. Obviously, we would have liked to get off the grass there.”
