What is the Coach of 1-5 Jaguars Pushing Ahead of Patriots Matchup?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing a must-win situation this weekend. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson credited the team with coming in with a renewed sense of focus after their embarrassing performance against the Chicago Bears last week.
Pederson believes the team is still actively working together to win games, but it has not panned out for the Jaguars yet.
Pederson noted that he is pushing his coaches and expecting them to motivate the players as they all look to improve.
He said that while the goal is to eventually win enough games to make up for the 1-5 start, the Jaguars must take things one week at a time and slowly but surely makeup ground.
The Jaguars returned to practice in preparation for the New England Patriots, a team that may be worse than the Jaguars. Pederson said the team looks prepared for the challenge ahead.
“What I've seen is how our guys have focused on the game plan, their attention to detail in practice,” Pederson said. “Like I mentioned, the excitement and the enthusiasm of getting back out on the field and just continuing to work. I don't see anybody tanking it, quitting, going the other direction. Everybody's pushing each other, and I'm pushing them.
“I'm pushing the coaches. Those are all positives. Those are things that are pushing us and moving us forward. That's what we're going to have to do. I mean, look, we are 1-5. So, we can't get four games back in one, but we can start chipping away at it. It's a big game for us, and we've got to make sure we just handle our business.”
The Jaguars undoubtedly need a significant change to the coaching staff or the roster. Jacksonville’s most pressing needs likely will not be solved via a trade before the the deadline.
So, the Jaguars must dig deep within to find a way to beat the New England Patriots. Pederson's job will be under a microscope if the Jaguars lose to the Patriots.
Jacksonville has been one of the most disappointing teams in the National Football League this season. This is primarily because of issues plaguing the team dating back to last season. The Jaguars had one of the most challenging schedules to open the season.
They have to beat the teams they are supposed to, like the Patriots.
