What is the Jaguars' Biggest Issue and What Does It Point To?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-4 and have beaten themselves equally as much as their opponents have beaten them.
While the Jaguars never had much of a chance against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, they had a chance to win essentially every other game they have lost this season.
Against both the Miami Dolphins earlier in the season and the Houston Texans this past Sunday, the Jaguars could have found a way to leave with a win. However, they suffered two heartbreaking losses on their way to becoming the last winless team in the National Football League.
Coach Doug Pederson believes it is fair to question why the Jaguars have struggled to close out games. Pederson said he and his coaching staff often talk to the players about finishing plays and games to the very last whistle.
Pederson said he has explained to the team just how critical it is to close out games.
“Yeah, that's a great question because the things I talk about to them, we talk about finish a lot,” Pederson said. “Especially in sports, right? You have to finish, and you’ve got to finish the play, you’ve got to finish the series, the quarter, the half, the game, ultimately. Really yesterday, that was our breakdown, was the end of the game. Offensively, we didn't stay on the field, convert on third down to stay on the field.
“Then defensively, we couldn't get off the field. As great as the defense played in the second half – I think it was five drives, five punts – it was that one drive where we couldn't get off the field and make enough plays there. So those are things again that have kept us from winning these games.”
Regardless of who is to blame for the team's issues, it usually falls on the head coach to figure things out. So far, Pederson has not done that for various reasons that may or may not be his fault. This means that at 0-4, there must a disconnect of some sort between Pederson and the team. It is a lot easier to replace a coach than talented players.
Our Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley requested 15 minutes to sit down and discuss with general manager Trent Baalke the future of the franchise.
