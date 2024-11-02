What is the Most Stable Position on the Jaguars Offense?
Through the first half of the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have had one of the most solid groups of running backs in the National Football League.
Even while the team had a losing record, at one point, their rushing attack was among the top in the league in total rushing yards on the season. To accomplish that feat while the team played from behind most of the time speaks to how effectively Jacksonville ran the ball.
Running backs Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby have combined to give Jacksonville a respectable backfield on an otherwise lousy football team. Jaguars' offensive coordinator Press Taylor enjoys the different aspects of each running back's game.
“I think anytime anybody has two backs that produce, it's always kind of—you use the ‘thunder and lightning’ phrase, and that's kind of what it feels like,” Taylor said. “They have different styles. They have enough blend of being able to do everything to where I think we can avoid some tendencies with that.
While Bigsby and Etienne rightfully receive most of the attention for the Jaguars' backs, running back D'Ernest Johnson has filled in admirably when called upon.
Taylor noted that all three running backs complement each other well, allowing him flexibility as the team's offensive coordinator. Having multiple backs capable of carrying the load is a good problem, according to Taylor.
“Then honestly, D’Ernest [RB D’Ernest Johnson] is a great blend, being kind of that third guy that supplements to where, like we went through a couple of game stretch without T.J. [RB Travis Etienne Jr.] in there, D’Ernest is able to fulfill that role of kind of being the pass catcher, doing a little slash, everything," Taylor said.
“Then the same thing, if we were ever to miss Tank, we feel like D’Ernest and T.J. have a 1-2 combination that could do a lot of things. We're very excited about that backfield. Anytime you have good players, it's a good thing to have to deal with.”
While all three backs are talented, that also leads to the possibility that Etienne gets traded before the trade deadline.
The Jaguars may have seen enough from Bigsby and Johnson to look into getting assets in return for Etienne. While it would be an unfortunate end to Etienne's time with the Jaguars, the NFL is a business, and it may be in the best interest of both Etienne and the Jaguars to move on.
However, trading Etienne would be the Jaguars taking way from one of its positions of strengths on an offense that has struggled this season. While Etienne has missed time this season, it still has the potential to be a valuable player.
