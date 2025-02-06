What is the One Thing Jaguars Must Do This Offseason?
There is no question the Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of work to do this offseason.
The Jaguars had genuine playoff aspirations last season, only to finish with a 4-13 record as one of the NFL's worst squads. The failure led to the firings of head coach Doug Pederson and later general manager Trent Baalke, with Jaguars owner Shad Khan clearly seeing that his franchise needed a hard reset.
With new head coach Liam Coen now in tow, the Jaguars are off to a running start this offseason. Once Coen builds his staff and the Jaguars land a new general manager, they will have the tough task of reshaping and improving the Jaguars' roster.
But what should be the biggest offseason priority for Coen and the Jaguars in a critical offseason? For CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr, the answer is simple: fix the pass defense.
"The Jaguars had a lot of problems this season, but the pass defense was abysmal. Jacksonville allowed 29 passing touchdowns (26th in the NFL) and opposing quarterbacks had a 103.4 passer rating against the Jaguars pass defense. The whole secondary may be undergoing a revamp," Kerr said.
The Jaguars have some solid pieces in the secondary already in Tyson Campbell, Darnell Savage and Jarrian Jones, and veteran cornerback Montaric Brown is solid depth. But last year's issues are impossible to ignore, even if they likely had as much to do with coaching and scheme as they did with the Jaguars' defensive roster.
Either way, it is clear the Jaguars need to do something to fix their issues in the secondary. The hiring of a new staff is a first step, and it is clear what kind of mindset Coen wants from the secondary and the entire defensive unit moving forward.
"From just that physical mindset. Like, when our opponents turn on the tape, like, what are they looking at? Are they seeing guys playing through the echo of the whistle? I mean, the echo," Coen said last week.
"You might get a flag or two early on. Man, hey, let's pull back a little okay. here we go. But I want them playing on the edge. I want them to play on the edge because this is a violent game. They have to be that way. I want them to play that way. So that's where it starts. If we can get that out of these guys, I think we will be moving in the right direction."
