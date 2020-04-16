What is the State of the Jaguars' Defensive End Group Ahead of the Draft?

In only a few weeks, the 2020 NFL Draft will at last commence. This year's draft will obviously be dramatically different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the draft to become a completely virtual event. But nonetheless, the show marches on.

While we gear up in preparation for the draft, we will be looking at each position group on the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster to gauge where it stands before this month's draft. Which groups need more attention, and which appear to be set?

In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' defensive end group, which has suddenly become a big area of need. What kind of upgrades can they look for, and who do they have already in Jacksonville?

What the Jaguars have said about the group

"With Cassius [Marsh], I think you see someone that can push for the SAM linebacker position, he can play up [at the line of scrimmage], which he’s done throughout his career, and we just recently re-signed Lerentee McCray, who can help us with pass-rush, but Cassius can help us also. These waves of pass rushers, you want to have a good wave of them as you go, this way, when the critical moments come, it’s key to have your best players on the field," head coach Doug Marrone said on March 31.

"Yannick has been great. He’s done everything I’ve asked him to do as a head coach and everything Todd Wash has asked him to do on the defensive coordinator. When the business starts getting involved, it’s tough. As a coach you always want your players to be happy. You want the best for your players. From that standpoint, I understand the challenges that are going on for Yann. When you look at our whole organization and how much we appreciate and love him, I think the organization and the rules of the league and the CBA, I think the players have rights and the teams have rights and what you do as a coach is hope all this stuff can be resolved in a positive way for everyone," Marrone said about Yannick Ngakoue on March 31.

Who the Jaguars have lost in 2020

The Jaguars traded versatile defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2020 fifth-round pick in March, leaving a void on the defensive line and at defensive end in base downs. While Campbell wasn't a full-time defensive end since he played a lot of snaps at defensive tackle, he was still a big-time run defender on the edge and saw a lot of time at end. Jacksonville will have to replace his 6.5 sacks one way or another.

Besides Campbell, the Jaguars currently have the rest of their 2019 defensive ends still on the roster. With that said, Yannick Ngakoue has done his best to campaign for a trade out of Jacksonville for the vast majority of this offseason, so it is a safe bet that they will have to eventually deal him and replace his massive production off of the edge as well.

Who the Jaguars currently have at the position

Josh Allen: 22-years-old, four career starts. Entering second season. 10.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles in 2019.

Yannick Ngakoue: 25-years-old, 62 career starts. Entering fifth season. Eight sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, and forced fumbles in 2019.

Dawuane Smoot: 25-years-old, zero career starts. Entering fourth season. Six sacks, six tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, and one fumble recovery in 2019.

Lerentee McCray: 29-years-old, zero career starts. Entering eighth season. Five tackles in 2019.

Cassius Marsh: 27-years-old, eight career starts. Entering seventh season. 2.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits in 2019.

With Ngakoue likely not on the Jaguars' roster in 2020, the team's pass rush is going to rely almost solely on Josh Allen and his development. Jacksonville could always target a defensive end early in the draft's first few rounds to compliment Allen, but as of now the group lacks any ideal playmakers aside from him and Ngakoue. Allen was extremely productive as a rookie and has the size, speed, strength, and work ethic to continue to improve in his sophomore season.

Ngakoue didn't have eye-popping stats in 2019 but he was a consistent player vs. both the run and pass, and the duo he formed with Allen was lethal against most offensive lines. It will be a big loss on the field for the Jaguars whenever he is traded, but it appears the bridge is burned at this point.

While the Jaguars list Dawuane Smoot, who was fourth on the team in sacks with six in 2019, as a defensive end, he played more interior defensive line in nickel formations in 2019. He will likely play outside on base downs and then slide inside in passing situations.

Lerentee McCray and Cassius Marsh are veterans who have experience as rotational defensive ends, but it should be expected for each to be purely depth and special teams pieces in 2020.

While Allen has the potential to turn into an elite talent, the eventual loss of Ngakoue can't be understated. While his offseason actions have turned many off of him, it doesn't change the fact that he is one of the most consistent and talented edge rushers in the entire NFL. Losing him won't be a small loss that can be fixed overnight.

Because of the Ngakoue situation, the Jaguars could look to draft a defensive end at pick No. 20 or 42, or they could operate under the belief that Ngakoue will eventually sign his franchise tag tender and play for the team in 2020, though that appears to be a longshot at this point.