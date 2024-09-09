What Jaguars' Doug Pederson Thought of First-Round Pick's Debut
While the Jacksonville Jaguars came up short in a 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, one of the true bright spots of the game came from rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
The first-round rookie sensation had one of the best debuts of any rookie receiver in the 2024 class, catching four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown, while also drawing a big pass interference call in the first half.
"I thought he did some good things," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after the game.
"Game is not too big for him, and great touchdown catch obviously there in the first half and did some good things. Played tough and physical in the run game, as well.
Thomas' biggest play was a 14-yard touchdown in the left corner of the end zone to give the Jaguars a 14-0 lead and plenty of momentum.
“Yeah, that was a designed play for me to get over. Trevor (Lawrence) just trusted me, throwing it up and gave me enough air to run up under it," Thomas said.
Thomas' quarterback was happy with how the rookie played as well, with Trevor Lawrence noting that he beat Jalen Ramsey on the play.
"PI, I was pissed because I missed the throw, left it a little short, and he did a great job. Safety ended up jumping down and took Christian away, so we had the shot over the top. He did a great job. Won at the line of scrimmage, I think it was press, too, with Jalen, so he did a great job winning, and I underthrew it a little bit," Lawrence said.
"Fortunately we got the PI, but he did a good job going and winning, and then the one in the end zone, just -- that's just us and trusting it and me trusting he's going to get there and him trusting I'm going to put it in the right spot, and you see he made a great play, so it was awesome.
The Jaguars traded back from No. 17 to No. 23 before taking Thomas, making him the fourth receiver off the board and starting a receiver run through the final 10 picks of the first round.
Thomas caught 28 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns for LSU in 2021. In 2022, he caught 31 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns. He then exploded in 2023, catching 68 passes for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns.
