What Joe Schobert Likes About the Jaguars Defensive Front He Is Now Paired With

The Jacksonville Jaguars added middle linebacker Joe Schobert for a few reasons. They wanted to add leadership on and off of the field, plug in a playmaker to the middle of the defense, and sign a player who would give Myles Jack the ability to move from middle to outside linebacker.

But why did Joe Schobert want to sign with the Jaguars? Aside from wanting to prove himself as a player who can help turn around a franchise's winning ways, he wanted to be a part of a defense that has been known for physical, aggressive, and sometimes dominant defense in the past.

While Jacksonville's defense faltered in 2019, there is still plenty of talent which composes it, especially along the front seven. From second-year defensive end Josh Allen, who recorded 10.5 sacks last season, to Jack, to rookie defensive end/outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, it is clear that Schobert likes what he sees.

“I think there are obviously a couple of new guys we signed. Josh Allen as a rookie played extremely well last year. You do not know what is going on with the other defensive end, but the defensive end play in Jacksonville has always been pretty good the last five or six years," Schobert said in a call with local media this week.

"Hopefully the new rookie, K’Lavon Chaisson, steps right in to provide pass rush, which he certainly seems capable of. From whatever I have seen of the Jacksonville Jaguars, from what I have watched the last couple of years, is they always seem to be very aggressive and get good penetration, cause havoc in the backfield, get after the quarterback and it is always nice to play behind that kind of defensive line.”

As for Jack, the fifth-year linebacker who will now move to weakside linebacker after spending the last two seasons at inside linebacker, Schobert has a good grasp for what he brings to the table. The two came out of college as linebacker prospects in the same year (2016), and Schobert said there is tape from the past several years which shows the kind of talent Jack has.

“I came in at the same time as Myles Jack and I remember in college watching UCLA stuff when he was playing running back and linebacker, running all over the field and making plays all the time," Schobert said. "I think the 2017 (AFC) championship game against the Patriots, if you watched that game, you just see the talent he possesses, how fluid he is as an athlete and how sudden he can be and explosive."

But while Jack and the Jaguars' edge defenders are the ones who will make the flashy plays, Schobert knows the players who do the dirty work upfront will be just as important. This offseason, the Jaguars signed defensive linemen Al Woods and Rodney Gunter to help turn around a run defense that faltered throughout most of 2019.

For the final step toward rebuilding the interior of the team's defensive line, the Jaguars drafted Ohio State nose tackle DaVon Hamilton in last month's draft, taking him in the third round with the No. 73 overall selection.

“I always love when we have the big boys up front, who are doing all the dirty work for the linebackers so we can run around untouched. It’s definitely an appreciation of mine," Schobert said. "Those guys don’t get a lot of hype, especially the good ones who can take on double teams and hold their own and the linebackers can sprint downhill fast and make plays on the ball. Having those guys is crucial to any defense. I always love to have those kind of guys in front of me.”

Schobert's performance in 2020 will be a major factor in whether the Jaguars' defense reverts back to its prior dominance, or whether its landslide continues. But just as important will be those who surrounding Schobert. In Schobert's eyes, he is confident they can get the job done.