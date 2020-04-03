What Kind of Offensive Weapons Do the Jaguars Still Need? Doug Marrone Weighs In

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone didn't mince words when he talked to local media earlier this week — the Jaguars still have a lot of work to do on offense.

With Nick Foles traded to the Chicago Bears for a 2020 fourth-round selection in March, the Jaguars have set the table for Gardner Minshew II to enter next season as the team's starting quarterback. But for Minshew to succeed in his second season, and first as the team's full-time starter, he will need help from the rest of the offense.

With few free agents leaving the team this offseason sans a few tight ends, the Jaguars will return most of the players from the 2019 Jaguars' offense that scored only 18.8 points per game, which was 26th in the NFL. The entirety of the starting offensive line plus Will Richardson is still under contract, while DJ Chark, Chris Conley, Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole, Leonard Fournette, and Ryquell Armstead will all have roles.

In addition, the Jaguars will have a healthy Josh Oliver at tight end to start training camp, while the team added veteran tight end Tyler Eifert during free agency.

But is this stable of offensive weapons enough? When asked this week if he thinks the Jaguars' current roster has enough weapons, Marrone was direct in his answer.

"I would say the answer to that is no," Marrone said. "We’re always trying to find more weapons whether it be on the outside, whether it be on the backfield or at the tight end position or whether it’s someone that is going to push the offensive line."

With 12 picks in this month's NFL Draft, the Jaguars are in a great spot to add weapons at any of these positions. But Marrone did imply that the Jaguars could be looking for specific players to surround Minshew, or whoever starts at quarterback, with.

"I think offensively we’re expecting our offensive line to take a big jump from what they did last year, but again, how many weapons, how many playmakers do we have surrounding the quarterback position? Do we have enough of those guys that can make plays? That’s really the key when you look at it, explosive plays are coming from playmakers," Marrone said.

Marrone noted that outside of quarterback and offensive line, there are rotations and substitutions that mean the Jaguars will need depth across the board to ensure consistent production and playmaking.

Whether it is another wide receiver to slot behind Chark, Conley, and Westbrook, or a running back to spell Fournette in passing situations, it is clear Marrone wants to add more players who can impact the game with the ball in their hands.

With the Jaguars returning most of their starters, they could be in the market for niche players who have skillsets that aren't on the current roster. This could mean a space back who thrives as a pass-catcher, or a wide receiver who provides size and red-zone ability.

"We feel good about our running back situation with Leonard [Fournette] and Rock [Ryquell Armstead] and a couple of other guys back there who’ve done a good job, but at that same point, who is someone that’s going to come in there that’s different?" Marrone said "Like we had in the past with a real speed back that might be able to run routes or an outside receiver, maybe a 4.2 guy or an outside receiver who is 6-4 to all those things.

'The one thing about offense is you always want playmakers and you’re always looking. I don’t know that I’ve ever heard said, ‘Oh my gosh, we have enough.’ It’s one of those things that you never have enough. It’s like chocolate chip cookies. There’s never enough in the house for me.”