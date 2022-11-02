What the Calvin Ridley Trade Means for the Jaguars

With the NFL trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the Jacksonville Jaguars made one move that has the potential to drastically improve their wide receiver room.

On a day where many questioned whether or not pass rusher Josh Allen would still be in a Jaguars uniform, the team struck gold, trading for former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a conditional 2024 4round pick.

Though Ridley has gained notoriety for his NFL parlays, the wideout is a force to be reckoned with on the football field. In his last full season with Atlanta in 2020, Ridley amassed nearly 1,400 receiving yards on 90 receptions along with 9 touchdowns. His elite speed and route-running ability at 6-foot-1 and 189 pounds make him a matchup nightmare for opposing defensive backs when he is on the field.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter noted that there is still high praise for the 27-year-old despite the off-field distractions.

“I think Jacksonville is giving up a couple of picks for a player that one coach described to me as the best wide receiver in football,” Schefter said on NFL Live.

“Whether you think he is or he isn’t, there are people out there that had that high of an opinion of Calvin Ridley. And Jacksonville certainly needed weapons, you’re not taking a big risk, so you’re sending a couple of picks with the hope that Calvin Ridley can come back and be Calvin Ridley.”

Having a potential superstar receiver can do wonders for the ongoing development of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Bills Quarterback Josh Allen are recent examples of third-year breakout performers due to the arrival of superstar receivers AJ Brown and Stefon Diggs respectively. Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky made clear that with the addition of Calvin Ridley, the Jaguars added their superstar weapon and have their eyes set on 2023.

“Today Jacksonville got Trevor Lawrence his Stefon Diggs,” Orlovsky said. “That’s who Ridley is. You guys know how much I love Stefon Diggs, the best route runner in the NFL. That’s who Calvin Ridley is. This is going to massively turn up the heat and expectations on Trevor Lawrence next season.

"So, he’ll be going into his third season, a Super Bowl-winning head coach, they’ve got a lot of really good pieces. Travis Etienne is becoming one of the better young running backs in football, Evan Engram is being used the right way, Christian Kirk is a piece. Now Calvin Ridley gives them the Stefon Diggs that Josh Allen got, the AJ Brown that Jalen Hurts got, the Keenan Allen or Mike Williams that Justin Herbert got, these young quarterbacks that we’ve seen skyrocket. Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Tua, Tyreek Hill. The expectations will now be that Trevor Lawrence in 2023 takes a meteoric rise. I can’t love this more for Jacksonville.”