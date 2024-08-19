What the Jaguars Want to See From the Offensive Line in Preseason Finale vs. Falcons
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line has more chance to make a positive impression before the regular-season begins.
The Jaguars' starting five (Cam Robinson, Ezra Cleveland, Mitch Morse, Brandon Scherff, Anton Harrison) will start and play most of the first half of Friday's preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons, which will be the first time the unit will play a game together this preseason.
And for the most maligned unit on the team entering 2024, the line has a lot to prove in even just an exhibition game.
"Number one goal is to, obviously, keep your quarterback clean. Second thing is be able to run the football a little bit with some success. Even though you're not going into these games game planning, you still want to have that success," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"Then just your training camp rules kind of take over in protection game, run game, things like that. But play physical, control the line of scrimmage as best you can, no matter who who lines up on the other side. I can't control Atlanta, but just see the continuity, the unity with those five or six guys that will be out there.”
Keeping the quarterback clean has been an issue for the Jaguars in the preseason. The Jaguars' three quarterbacks have been sacked seven times in two games (once for Trevor Lawrence, three times for Mac Jones, and three times for C.J. Beathard).
Only one of these sacks came with a majority of the starting line playing, but the Jaguars No. 27 in sack rate allowed per pass attempt (11.86%) this preseason, showing this is an area the entire depth chart needs to hone in on before Week 1 against the Dolphins. Considering Lawrence's injury issues just a year ago, nothing will mean more to the Jaguars' success this season than the line's ability to keep him clean for an entire season.