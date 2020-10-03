What Will the Jaguars Do at Kicker Against the Bengals?

One way or another, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be using their third kicker in three weeks when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals. It just remains to be seen who that kicker will actually be.

We know Jacksonville will trot out one of Stephen Hauschka or Aldrick Rosas, but which one of the two? This won't be known until potentially the first time the Jaguars have to kick on Sunday.

Hauschka is questionable for Sunday's tilt with the Bengals with a knee injury. After signing on Tuesday, Hauschka didn't practice on Wednesday and was then limited on Thursday and Friday. With his game status evidently up in the air, the Jaguars may have to rely on Aldrick Rosas, who was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday.

"I think that Aldrick Rosas did get all the kicking this week. With Steven [Hauschka], it’s something that it’s basically just overall soreness, so we’re just trying to be careful," head coach Doug Marrone said on Friday.

With Hauschka questionable on Sunday, it appears the Jaguars will have the option to use both the kickers, if not just one of them. As of now, it seems more likely that Rosas will be Jacksonville's kicker, especially with the Jaguars using a practice squad standard elevation spot on him on Saturday, which means Rosas is one of the players the Jaguars will use an active roster spot on for just game day this week.

"We have the ability to game flex and if we do that, I have no problem with Aldrick going in there," Marrone said. "Then if something was to happen to him, then Stephen would go out there, but we’d have to use him on a type of limited basis and maybe move some things around.”

Rosas, a fourth-year kicker, has previously kicked for the New York Giants from 2017-19, 82.7% of his field goals and 91.5% of his point after attempts. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 after making 32 of 33 field goals(97.0 pct.).

With Hauschka questionable, Josh Lambo still on injured reserve with a hip injury and rookie Brandon Wright waived last week following a groin injury, the Jaguars have already had a carousel of sorts at kicker. Considering the importance of a kicker each week, not just for field goals and point after attempt but for kickoffs, it is key for the Jaguars to find some stability at the position sooner than later.

As for who will handle kickoffs on Sunday, look for it to be Rosas in the event he is Jacksonville's starter.

“It depends who’s the kicker. If Aldrick [Rosa]’s there and he’s up, then I think there’s a great chance that he’ll be handling that and then we have Logan [Cooke] just handling the punting and holding," Marrone said.