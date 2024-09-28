Where Can Jaguars Find Confidence on Offense?
The Jacksonville Jaguars can not afford to lose on Sunday to the Houston Texans. It would sink them to 0-4, and dire consequences could stem from that hole.
The Jaguars will need to see a much better performance from their offense, which has ranked near the bottom of the league in just about every category. When the offensive line has struggled, weapons are injured, and the passing game can't execute -- it can be hard to maintain confidence.
For offensive coordinator Press Taylor, finding that confidence is the top priority.
"Each game is a little different in the way you play as an offense. We don't feel like there's anything that we have done that we just cannot correct or cannot get fixed as we move forward," Taylor told reporters on Thursday. "We do believe that if we can just maintain consistency, do the little things right throughout the course of the game, that good things will happen. We're able to put it together in spurts, but you’ve got to start the game fast. ... We’ve got to move the football. We’ve got to give them time to recover on the sideline. We’ve got to put points on the board. That was a game that we needed to hold serve there and we weren't able to do that for our defense. It's everything throughout the course of a season that's going to happen. You’ve got to play complimentary football, but we just want to continue to try to do the right things over and over as we move forward.”
The early adjustments will be vital for the Jaguars going forward. They couldn't get their footing against the Bills, but it was the lack of adjustments against the Cleveland Browns that cost them a winnable game. The offense's philosophy will change on a per game basis, Taylor said.
"I think each game is different in terms of how you approach," he said. "There are certain approaches in the way we want to attack a defense early, or the way we think the game is going to go in terms of, do we need to be aggressive? Do we need to establish the run? Is there certain elements that we want to attack, or just expand upon with our own offense? Then as a game goes on, there's certainly adjustments. Are they playing us in more single high, more middle open, or are they playing more man, is there pressure more? So, you build your game script or your call sheet, I guess. We particularly build our game plans for where we know where the adjustments are. ... So that's kind of the cat-and-mouse that goes along with each game as well.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.