Where Can Jaguars Find Wins Down The Stretch?
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have enjoyed their bye week after a tough stretch of games prior, but it is time to get back to work for Doug Pederson and the crew. While the standings suggest the Jaguars are a bottom-of-the-league team, are there still winnable games for the Jaguars to improve their 2-9 record?
When they return to football action in Week 13, the Jaguars will be taking on the first-place AFC South division leaders, the Houston Texans. The Texans will enter the game against the Jaguars, having lost to division rival the Tennessee Titans.
The last time the Texans and Jaguars met was earlier this season, which saw the Texans hand the Jaguars their fourth straight loss to begin the season. With Jaguar quarterback Trevor Lawrence still questionable to play in Week 13, the Jaguars may need to find some offensive power behind Mac Jones.
Jones has yet to throw a touchdown pass in the two recent Jaguars games. With the injuries the Jaguars have sustained this season, it may be more difficult for them to take down the Texans with the roster they have healthy currently.
Moving past their Week 13 opponents, the Jaguars may have more chances to improve their record, given the teams they will square off with before the season ends. On the schedule, the Jaguars are set to face the current 3-8 Titans in Week 14, the 3-8 New York Jets in Week 15, and the 2-9 Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16.
While the Titans currently sit with the second-best defense according to the number of yards they allow on defense per game, at 276.4 yards per game, their offense has its flaws. The Titans rank 25th among the league in average offensive yards per game, with 302.1
The New York Jets are dealing with their own issues, having recently fired their general manager and dealing with offensive woes that haven't been fixed by veteran quarterback Aaron Rogers. The Jets do not rank highly compared to other teams, averaging 18.5 points per game, compared to the Jaguars averaging 18.9 points per game.
The Las Vegas Raiders just lost their starting quarterback and are competing with the Jaguars currently to land the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2025. Given the status of each team's season, the game in Week 16 could go either way, depending on how the Jaguars perform.
Yes, the Jaguars season has been one to forget, but there are still games to be played that could end in victories for the talented young squad.
