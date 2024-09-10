Where Can the Jaguars Build From Week 1?
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost a game they firmly controlled in the first half. After jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first half, the Jaguars offense failed to score in the second half, as the Dolphins offense did just enough to escape the two teams’ Week 1 matchup with a victory.
The Jaguars undoubtedly feel like they let a victory slip through their fingers.
Jacksonville’s defense sacked Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times, held the Dolphins’ offense to under 100 rushing yards on the game, and held the offense to two touchdowns through the first three-quarters of the game.
These are all things that would seem to be enough to beat the Dolphins, as holding a team that averaged nearly 30 points per game last season to less than 21 is usually a recipe for success.
However, as well as the Jaguars’ defense played, their offense struggled, giving Miami room to make a comeback in the second half. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence only threw for 162 yards and one touchdown. However, Lawrence was sacked three times.
The Jaguars offense did not score a point after halftime, and they were responsible for the lone turnover in the game, which was enough to be a deciding factor in a game that was tied until late in the fourth quarter and was decided by a field goal.
Coach Pederson acknowledged that all losses sting, but close losses after holding a double-digit lead hurt more, especially after the Jaguars similarly lost multiple games last year.
Coach Pederson notes it is on him and his coaching staff to help the team learn and improve from their loss to open the season, as many of the team's mistakes are fixable. Pederson says he and the team will work to fix those issues this week in practice.
“They do,” Pederson said when asked if a close loss sticks with the team longer. “Any loss, right? It's a tough one to deal with after the game. Obviously, today we’ve got to go back through it, but I will say there was a lot of good, too, that came out of this football game. Things that we can coach, and teach, and correct, and show the guys. But games like this—they're always going to hurt.”
