Where Can the Jaguars Find Continuity?
Plenty of people and things are to blame for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ early struggles this season. However, most of that blame would be placed on the offensive side of the ball. The Jaguars’ 0-3 start can be traced to the offense’s inability to be productive on game day.
Veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence is averaging the lowest completion percentage of his career. It has raised whether he is trying to do too much. Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor believes the unit’s struggles have more to do with the offense as a whole, than just Lawrence.
“I think when you say something like that, you're referring to holding the ball and trying to look for a bigger play that I'm not sure if that's necessarily what's gone on,” Taylor said. “I think it's just doing the right thing consistently, whether it's first play of the game, first third-down of the game, first opportunity in the red zone, what we're looking for, what we're trying to take advantage of, what's our drop look like, what's the cadence we're using on certain things, just all those things. Then everybody around them has to play well as well.”
Taylor says the offense has to improve in many areas. Taylor believes the players’ execution must be better for the offense to live up to its potential. However, he also said multiple factors will determine the unit’s success moving forward.
“We have to be able to count on if you're supposed to be at six yards, you're at six yards, you're not at four yards, you're not at eight yards,” Taylor said. “If you're supposed to have this particular launch point on a certain play, so the line knows where you're at, the back knows where you're at, you got to be there. It's just all those little things over and over.
“And, you know, I think it's not one consistent factor that's been going on for us, but it's, you know, everybody's kind of taking their turn at the wrong time. It seems like to have a lapse in the way we play. You see little stretches of it, but not consistently enough for us to put enough points on the board to win games.”
