Where the Jaguars Landed In This Week's NFL On SI Power Rankings
The Jacksonville Jaguars don't have any further to fall.
After a dismal 52-6 outing against the Detroit Lions in Week 11, the Jaguars have hit rock bottom with a resounding thud. In fact, the Jaguars may be staring at rock bottom as if it is a ceiling after the worst loss in franchise history.
As a result, it is little surprise to see the Jaguars land at No. 32 in this week's NFL On SI's Power Rankings -- one spot lower than they were a week ago. As a result of the thumping at the hands of Detroit, the Lions also received all but one first-place votes as the top team in the league today.
In short, the Jaguars are seen around the NFL's network of respected beat reporters as the worst team in football in 2024. And considering the sky-high expectations facing the Jaguars entering the season, it is only right for the whiplash of the Jaguars' 2-9 record to come back to bite them.
It sure seems like the Jaguars are cruising straight for the 2025 season at this point. The futures of head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke have not yet been resolved, but there is nowhere left for the 2024 Jaguars to go from here.
"I look at it, even visiting with guys today and seeing the guys today, they are. They’re tired. It’s been, each week, each Monday, we haven’t felt very good. That also weighs on it," Pederson said on Monday.
"You’re going into the next week, you’re trying to motivate yourself again, you’re trying to get yourself—pick back up for another game. That’s hard. That’s hard emotionally. Then, like I said, you go out, you don’t coach well, you don’t play well. Obviously, what result are you trying to get at the end of the day? You are trying to win a game. I see these guys practice and do the things during the week, and not be rewarded for all that on Sundays. That also plays a part in this as well.”
The Jaguars will have a bye week in Week 12. After that, they will host the Houston Texans at home as they look to snap a four-game losing streak.
