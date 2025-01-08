Where Things Went Wrong For Doug Pederson's Jaguars Tenure
The Jacksonville Jaguars made the difficult but predicted move of firing head coach Doug Pederson this week, just two years after Pederson led them into the second round of the playoffs.
Pederson started his Jaguars tenure off with a boom, going 9-8 in Year 1 after the Jaguars were the worst team in football the year before. He helped the team rebound from the Urban Meyer nigthmare, turned Trevor Lawrence into a top-10 quarterback, and helped the Jaguars win the AFC South for only the second time in owner Shad Khan's tenure.
In Pederson's first 30 games, the Jaguars went 18-12 and appeared to be poised for a second AFC South title and an extended playoff run.
"Doug [Pederson] did a lot for us that people didn't see. We used to go into games thinking it was going to be a long day, but he changed that. We needed him," one player who played under Pederson told Jacksonville Jaguars On Sports Illustrated this week.
The good times didn't last, though. While Pederson helped the Jaguars grow up as a franchise and instilled a positive, player-led culture, things fell apart during the second half of the 2023 season. After the Jaguars started 8-3, they finished 1-5 over the final six games and missed the playoffs with a Week 18 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
In the public, the Jaguars pointed to a rash of injuries on the offensive side of the ball -- especially to Lawrence -- as reasons for the lost season. Privately, though, there was building skepticism inside the Jaguars' building about the direction of the offense under Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor.
Taylor split play-calling duties with Pederson in 2022, but Pederson made the move to give Taylor full-time duties in 2023. The move was not overly popular within the franchise, with many seeing the Jaguars' offensive ecosystem as a bubble that consisted of just Taylor and Pederson and few other ideas.
The Jaguars offense had its wheels come off over the final six weeks of the 2022 season, but the issues started long before then. The Jaguars went through training camp and preseason with confidence and high expectations, though a few red flags appeared even then.
Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke openly questioned the physicality of the Jaguars' offense at his end of the season press conference in 2023, a clear shot across the bow at how the Jaguars operated offensively.
And while the Jaguars did the homework to improve the running game during the 2024 offseason, there was still an internal question about Taylor as play-caller. Pederson fueled the fire at the NFL Scouting Combine last offseason by noting he would evaluate the play-caller, and Jaguars owner Shad Khan even said during a media session over the summer that he would like to see Pederson call plays.
Khan, of course, is not a meddling owner who would pass down such a mandate. He wanted to see it happen, but he would let his employees make the decision that he believed was best. That is why he hired him.
But sources inside the organization pointed to a lack of innovation and new ideas on the offensive side of the ball as causes for concern entering the 2024 season -- concerns that were later realized on the field.
Pederson kept his cards close to his vest throughout the offseason and training camp on who would be calling plays, though there were raised concerns from multiple people inside the franchise at the start of training camp when the Jaguars' offense got off to an incredibly slow start in camp against a defense that was just being installed.
And while the Jaguars' offense had its games here and there in 2024, the unit was the worst that Pederson and Taylor coached in Jacksonville. Even before they lost multiple starters, it looked like a shell of the offense it was just two years prior.
Pederson had a chance to take back control of the Jaguars offense. To present new ideas. And while there are politics involved every time a coach is fired, it is fair to say that the offense's regression and Pederson's loyalty to Taylor are likely the two of the biggest reasons he is no longer the head coach.
