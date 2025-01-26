Which Buccaneers Could Follow Liam Coen to the Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are Liam Coen's team now.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator is the newest head coach in franchise history, and all signs point to Coen being the lead for the Jaguars' reshaping of the franchise. From hiring the next general manager to filling out the roster in the offseason, Coen's impact and power are set to be vast.
With Coen set to take over the Jaguars, it is fair to wonder if any former players from his last spot could potentially join him in Jacksonville. So, which offensive free agents on the Buccaneers roster make sense as options to follow Coen to the Jaguars? We break it down below.
WR Chris Godwin
This one would be a jarring, but potentially game-changing, addition. Chris Godwin has dealt with injuries in recent seasons but he was on an absolute tear for Coen and the Buccaneers before being shut down in 2024, catching 50 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns in just seven games. If the Jaguars end up moving on from Christian Kirk, then Godwin could make a lot of sense as a veteran replacement to join forces with Brian Thomas Jr.
OL Ben Bredeson
Veteran offensive lineman Ben Bredeson played left guard in Coen's scheme in 2024, but he also has experience at right guard and center. He would make a lot of sense for the Jaguars to target as a potential starter who won't break the bank in free agency. He started 17 games for Tampa Bay last season and Coen knows all about what he would bring to the table in terms of consistency. He also would not prevent the Jaguars from adding to the interior offensive line during the draft.
QB Kyle Trask
The Jaguars are set to need a new backup quarterback with Mac Jones and CJ Beathard both set to be free agents. It seems unlikely Jones will return to Jacksonville considering everyone who was associated in his trade now being pushed out of the franchise. Kyle Trask is an unproven backup, but he would come cheap and provide a seamless transition thanks to his familiarity with Coen's scheme.
WR Sterling Shepard
It remains to be seen how the Jaguars flesh out their roster in terms of the skill group. The people who brought in Christian Kirk and Evan Engram are gone and the Jaguars could look to move on and add cheaper depth. Shepard will be 32 in 2025 but he stepped up for Tampa Bay time after time when they had injuries at the wide receiver position.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.