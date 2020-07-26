Which Jaguars are Deserving of Consideration for This Year's NFL Top 100?

It can't qualify as an NFL offseason without players, fans, teams and analysts alike joining to speculate and comment on the NFL Network's NFL Top 100 list.

The NFL Network will begin to release this year's rankings, which is based upon voting by players, at 8 p.m. this evening. Last year the Jacksonville Jaguars had just two players on the list with former defensive lineman Calais Campbell (No. 54 overall) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (No. 27), but what are the chances they have any players make this year's list?

There is far from a guarantee the Jaguars have any representatives on this year's list, but they certainly have a few players who deserve consideration based on what they have brought to the table. We make the arguments for a few below, in order of most deserving.

DE Josh Allen

One of the best rookies in the NFL last season, 2019 No. 7 overall pick Josh Allen turned in a terrific first season for the Jaguars. Despite playing only 60% of the defensive snaps, Allen led all rookies in sacks with 10.5, setting a Jaguars rookie record and establishing himself as a legitimate playmaker early on in his career. Allen had some of his best games against top competition, recording 4.5 of his sacks in five games vs. the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts. In all, Allen recorded 44 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles, production that earned him Pro Bowl honors as a rookie. Allen may be a year away from getting the league-wide respect his play deserves, but his rookie year justified consideration for this year's list.

WR DJ Chark

Last season, Chark was a revelation for the Jaguars as he recorded 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns in his second season as a pro. He became the first Jaguars offensive player to either record 1,000 receiving yards or reach the Pro Bowl since Allen Robinson in 2015, making his dynamic season one of the few bright spots of Jacksonville's rough 2019 and establishing himself as one of the top playmakers in the AFC. He was ninth in the NFL in touchdowns and likely would have had even more impressive numbers if he didn't suffer an ankle injury during the final quarter of the season.

DE Yannick Ngakoue

While Yannick Ngakoue's eight sacks weren't particularly noteworthy when stacked against the numbers of other top edge rushers in the NFL, he is still regarded as one of the best talents at his position. He had a solid 2019, recording the eight sacks along with 13 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception returned for a touchdown. While he has had better seasons, such as his dominant 2017 season, he still produced during a year in which he battled through a tough hamstring injury for the early portion of the season. Combine that with his reputation as a talented and productive player, which sometimes helps players in these rankings, and there is an argument to be made.

K Josh Lambo

A kicker hasn't made the NFL Top 100 since Adam Vinatieri was No. 98 in 2015, but Josh Lambo is certainly deserving to be in consideration along with Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. In 2019, Lambo posted the highest field percentage (97.1) in the NFL among kickers with at least 15 attempts and tied for the fourth-highest connection rate in a single season in NFL history among kickers with at least 20 attempts. His 33 made field were the second-most in the league in 2019 and the most in a single season in franchise history. He was perfect from 50 yards out and is simply one of the best and most consistent at his position.

RB Leonard Fournette

Sixth in yards from scrimmage last season with 1,674 and seventh in rushing yards with 1,152, Leonard Fournette had a number of breakout moments for the Jaguars last season. He had the fifth-longest run of the NFL season with an 81-yard run vs. Denver, a game in which he rushed for 225 yards in. The fact that he scored only three touchdowns on the season will likely keep him off of the list, but he at least deserves consideration after his workhorse efforts as both a runner and receiver for a bad Jaguars' offense in 2019.