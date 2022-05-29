Which Jaguars Are Entering Contract Years in 2022?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a roster that is changing every day. A young team, the Jaguars have already done quite the overhaul of familiar faces and the overall depth chart on all three sides of the ball.

As with each season, there is a select group of players on the roster who are entering some of the most important seasons they will ever play: contract years. The Jaguars had some key players in contract years last year in Cam Robinson, who was re-signed, and DJ Chark, who left in free agency to sign with the Detroit Lions

But which players on this year's roster are facing contract years in 2022? We examine the deep group below.

WR Marvin Jones

Jacksonville's leader in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns last year, Marvin Jones was the only real credible threat on Jacksonville's offense. Jones didn't have the production he had in past years, but he came up big for Trevor Lawrence in several instances. He will be 32 during the 2022 season, though, marking the later stages of his career.

DL Malcom Brown

Acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Saints last offseason, Malcom Brown is one of the most important veteran leaders on Jacksonville's roster. After starting 17 games last year, he is still just 28-years-old and could potentially see another contract after this season.

EDGE Dawuane Smoot

A true breakout player the last few seasons, few defenders on Jacksonville's roster have elevated their game like former third-round pick Dawuane Smoot. In 48 games the last three years, he has recorded 17.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and 40 quarterback hits. He is a legit piece of Jacksonville's pass-rush rotation and is just 27.

TE Evan Engram

Signed to a one-year, $9 million deal with $8.25 in guaranteed money this March, former first-round tight end Evan Engram is the only player the Jaguars signed to a one-year deal in free agency this offseason. Expect the Jaguars to be interested in bringing him back, especially if he produces this year.

RT Jawaan Taylor

One of the most durable players on the team, Jawaan Taylor has started all 49 games he has been able to play since the Jaguars traded up for him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Taylor still has to win the right tackle job in 2022 but a good year, if he does win the job, could mean a solid deal.

TE Chris Manhertz

After signing a two-year deal with the Jaguars last March, Chris Manhertz is entering a key contract year in 2022. He caught six passes for 71 yards and a touchdown last year but is a fierce blocker who is known as one of the leaders of the offense.

TE Dan Arnold

One of Jacksonville's top weapons last year, Dan Arnold is set to have another decently-sized role in this year's offense. The former Carolina Panther will have to share the field with Evan Engram, but he caught 28 passes for 324 yards in just eight games with the Jaguars last year.

QB C.J. Beathard

A player who won the backup job last season and has earned praise from the coaching staff this year, C.J. Beathard is a former top-100 pick with five years of experience. He played well in limited snaps last season, too.

Rudy Ford

Signed as a special teams specialist last March, Rudy Ford earned a role on defense in his first year with the Jaguars. He started the year as a dime safety before spending time in the slot, recording 53 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception.

DL Arden Key

An under the radar addition by the Jaguars this offseason was their one-year deal with Arden Key, who was coached by Jaguars defensive line coach Brentson Buckner in 2019. Key had a career resurgence with the 49ers last season. In 17 regular-season games in 2021, Key set career-highs in sacks (6.5), tackles for loss (5), quarterback hits (17), and pressures (36).

S Andrew Wingard

A special teams ace, Andrew Wingard has appeared in 44 games since signing with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has started 21 games in that span and will be a restricted free agent in 2023.

RB James Robinson

One of the best players on the Jaguars roster, James Robinson has recorded 2,403 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns in 28 games the last two seasons. He is set to be a restricted free agent in 2023.

OL Will Richardson

One of the few members of the 2018 draft class still on the roster, Will Richardson signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars this offseason. He has spent time at both guard spots and left tackle in his career.

DL Adam Gotsis

Adam Gotsis has been one of the best and most underappreciated members of Jacksonville's defensive front the last two seasons, appearing in 32 games and recording three sacks, 10 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and 10 quarterback hits over the period.

WR Laquon Treadwell

Signed to a one-year deal this offseason after impressing last year, Laquan Treadwell has a chance to earn a role once again this year. The former first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars after standing out during training camp, catching 33 passes for 434 yards (13.2 yards per catch) and one touchdown.

CB Tre Herndon

A player with experience both inside, outside and on special teams, Tre Herndon has been a mainstay on Jacksonville's roster since 2018 and has a chance again this year to provide depth.

K Ryan Santoso

Santoso has appeared in seven games throughout his career with the Titans, Panthers and Lions. During that time, Santoso has made 4-of-5 field goals and 6-of-8 extra point attempts.

QB Jake Luton

The former sixth-round quarterback re-signed with the Jaguars this offseason after a year away from the franchise. He will compete with E.J. Perry for the No. 3 quarterback spot.

LB Chapelle Russell

The former Tampa Bay linebacker recorded 18 tackles in 16 games with the Jaguars last season and spent 2020 being coached by Mike Caldwell.

EDGE Rashod Berry

Berry originally signed with New England as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He played both defensive end and tight end for the Ohio State Buckeyes in college, including making two starts in place of Chase Young in his final season. After playing in three games during his rookie season with the Patriots, he played in five games with the Lions during the 2021 season.

OG Wes Martin

A former mid-round pick who has spent time both with the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, Wes Martin joined the Jaguars' roster via waivers earlier this month. Martin was originally drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, with Washington selecting him out of Indiana with the No. 131 pick. Martin played in nine games and started five as a rookie. He appeared in 16 more games in 2020 and started five.

RB Ryquell Armstead

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Ryquell Armstead had a decent rookie year until COVID-19 forced him to miss all of 2020. He spent last year with the Jaguars and New York Giants and will compete with Snoop Conner for a spot in the rotation at running back.

DB Brandon Rusnak

A member of the Jaguars' roster since signing as an undrafted free agent in the 2019 season, Brandon Rusnak has played both safety and cornerback, appearing in 28 games and recording 30 tackles the last three years.

OLB Jamir Jones

Jones is a big-bodied edge defender who thrived at Notre Dame thanks to his ability to set a physical edge and stick his nose in the run game. Jones played in 15 games in 2021: three games with the Steelers, 10 games with the Rams and two games with the Jaguars.

RB Mekhi Sargent

A former Tennessee Titan and Los Angeles Ram, Mekhi Sargent was signed off waivers last December. He will have to earn a spot on the roster this season.

K.C. McDermott

A mainstay on Jacksonville's roster the last several years, K.C. McDermott is a darkhorse to make the 53-man roster as he competes for the starting gig at left guard. He has appeared in 16 games the last two seasons.

OL Jared Hocker

A former Seattle Seahawk and Los Angeles Ram, the Jaguars signed formed Texas A&M guard Jared Hocker to the practice squad last October. He will have to earn a spot on the roster this season but could be heading toward another year on the practice squad.