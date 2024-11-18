Which Jaguars Stood Out Most in Week 11?
Each week during the 2024 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.
In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 52-6 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Offense: Brian Thomas Jr.
It is a bit bewildering that Jaguars rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. nearly had 100 yards of offense on a day where the Jaguars didn't even crack 200 yards. But that is exactly what the Jaguars' phenom did, with Thomas catching five passes for 82 yards on seven targets. Thomas made good catches in space, got open with ease and consistently picked up yards after the catch.
With the state of the Jaguars' offense during Sunday's blowout loss, Thomas could have won this game ball with 30 fewer yards than what he produced. But Thomas consistently stood out for the Jaguars' offense despite the lopsided results. The Jaguars made more of a point to get him the ball, too, with Thomas getting a manufactured touch on the very first play of the game via an end around.
Defense: Ventrell Miller
When an offense has nearly 700 yards and 38 first downs in one game, it is hard to find anything that comes close to a bright spot for the opposing defense. And that is where we found ourselves when it comes to the Jaguars' defense, a unit that simply got shredded in every possible way. They gave up yards after contact, yards before contact, yards after the catch, they missed tackles. Really, they did it all.
Perhaps the one Jaguars defender who flashed any positive plays though was second-year linebacker Ventrell Miller. Miller made a high-effort tackle on a 54-yard catch-and-run in the first-half and otherwise was rarely the defense's biggest issue.
Special Teams: Cam Little
This one was actually tough to determine because punter Logan Cooke had a heck of a day at the office, but we have to give this week's game ball to rookie kicker Cam Little. Little tied the franchise record with a 59-yard field goal that, frankly would have been good from 62.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.