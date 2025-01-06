Which Jaguars Stood Out Most in Week 18?
Each week during the 2024 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.
In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their overtime 26-23 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18.
Offense: Brian Thomas Jr.
The Jaguars' top player had another terrific showing on Sunday. Brian Thomas Jr. saw 11 targets on Sunday, six more than any other Jaguar had. He turned it into seven catches for 103 yards, a day that could have beem even better if Mac Jones had not missed him on one out route, if Mac Jones had not thrown an interception when targetting an open Thomas downfield, and if Doug Pederson had challenged a clear scored touchdown on the first drive.
Thomas is a legit No. 1 wide receiver, and the Jaguars offense has been at its best when it flows through him. It is clear entering the offseason that Thomas needs to be the focal point of the entire offense entering 2025. He has earned that right time and time again during his record-breaking rookie campaign, and Sunday was another step in that direction.
Defense: Jarrian Jones
A rookie won the offensive game ball this week, and it looks like a rookie is getting the defensive one too. Third-round cornerback Jarrian Jones had a stellar showing on Sunday, making two big plays to potentially avoid points. One came on a play in which he forced a scrambling Joe Flacco to be short of the first-down marker on a fourth-down, while the other was a perfectly timed pass breakup near the end zone. Jones deserves another big role in the Jaguars' defense in 2025.
Special Teams: Cam Little
It is a rookie show in this week's game balls, but the rookie trio more than earned it this week. Rookie kicker Cam Little had maybe the best game of his career on Sunday, scoring 11 of the Jaguars' 23 points after going 3-of-3 on field goals. This included two stellar 53-yard field goals. The Jaguars have their kicker of the future.
