Which Jaguars Stood Out Most in Week 3 Matchup?
Each week during the 2024 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.
So, which Jaguars performed the best in Week 3's blowout 47-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football? We break it down below.
Offense: Travis Etienne
It is tough to find anyone on the Jaguars' offense who played particularly well considering they scored a season-low 10 points. With that said, Travis Etienne was probably one of the few Jaguars who didn't make at least one crippling mistake on the offensive side of the ball.
Etienne rushed for 68 yards on 11 carries (6.2 yards per carry) while also catching four passes for 17 yards. Christian Kirk had a solid game and Brenton Strange caught his second career touchdown, but Etienne was the Jaguars' best weapon on a per-game basis.
Defense: Foyesade Oluokun
The heart of the Jaguars' defense since he signed in 2022, middle linebacker Foyesade Oluokun had another solid performance despite the Jaguars' defensive issues.
Oluokun left the game with a foot injury, but before he was injured he was able to get pressure on Josh Allen as a blitzer, make plays in the run game, and nearly pick off Allen for what would have been the defense's first turnover this season.
It was slim pickings for the defense considering what the Bills did on offense, but Jeremiah Ledbetter also recorded two tackles for loss and Maason Smith recorded the team's lone quarterback hit. Still, it was Oluokun who made the most splash plays in an otherwise rough evening for Ryan Nielsen's unit.
Special Teams: Cam Little
There wasn't much going on from this front. The Jaguars didn't make any big plays in their special teams coverage, they only saw the Bills' punt team trot out one time, and Logan Cooke only punted twice.
We will give the nod to rookie kicker Cam Little, who scored four of the Jaguars' 10 points thanks to a 41-yard field goal in the first-half.
