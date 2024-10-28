Which Jaguars Stood Out Most in Week 8?
Each week during the 2024 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.
In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 30-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Offense: Trevor Lawrence
This is a tough one. On one hand, Trevor Lawrence's two turnovers came at the Jaguars' 28- and five-yard lines and each led to easy touchdown drives for the Packers. On the other hand, Lawrence completely took the game over in the second and fourth quarters. In the second quarter, Lawrence was 5-of-8 for 104 yards and a touchdown. In the fourth, he was 10-of-15 for 123 yards and a touchdown.
Lawrence led two scoring drives for the Jaguars to erase a 10-point deficit even though he was missing his top three receivers and was forced to resort to throwing to two backup receivers who mainly play special teams and a backup tight end in Brenton Strange. Brian Thomas Jr. and Evan Engram made big plays, but Lawrence was the standout despite the bad.
Defense: Foye Oluokun
It is tough to find one solo performance that stood out for the Jaguars. Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker split a sack and got solid pressure throughout the day, but they never really took over the game. Jarrian Jones recorded the first interception of his career but made one tackle otherwise. Ultimately, it is returning linebacker Foye Oluokun who gets the nod this week.
Oluokun led the Jaguars with nine tackles despite not playing every series, while also recording a tackle for loss. His speed and explosiveness made a difference in the middle of the Jaguars' defense, even if the results didn't show it for the entire unit.
Special Teams: Logan Cooke
Logan Cooke was an absolute weapon for the Jaguars on Sunday. His first punt was a booming 73-yard punt to the Packers' two-yard line, setting a personal best for the seven-year veteran. His next punt was a perfectly kicked short-field punt to the Packers eight yard-line. And his final punt was a 60-yard to the Packers' 11-yard line.
Whenever everything else is going wrong in Jacksonville, Cooke comes through for them. Cooke has arguably been the most consistent Jaguar of this decade, and Sunday's Pro Bowl-caliber performance was another example of why.
