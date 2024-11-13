REPORT: Who Do Jaguars Take With No. 1 Pick in Latest Mock Draft?
After 10 weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves in an all too familiar situation: holding the draft's top pick.
There are still seven more games and two whole months of the regular season left, so plenty can change. But for now, the 2-8 Jaguars own the worst record in the league and are the current owners of the No. 1 pick if the season ended today.
So if the Jaguars were to pick No. 1 overall for the third time in the last five years, what direction would they go in?
As we have seen in several recent mocks, the Jaguars landing the top pick would put them in perfect position to draft Colorado Buffalos star hybrid weapon Travis Hunter, who has excelled at both cornerback and receiver throughout his college career.
As such, that is exactly where we see the Jaguars go in the latest mock draft from Kyles Crabbs of The 33rd Team.
"The Jaguars seem to be marching back to square one. The team made a major investment in QB Trevor Lawrence this offseason, and owner Shad Khan declared this the most talented roster he'd seen assembled in Jacksonville. The schedule has had other plans," Crabbs said.
"Head coach Doug Pederson appears to be operating on borrowed time, and the question is, instead, who else will be on the chopping block with him? This is a prime trade-out spot for the Jaguars, as the quarterback options in this class are dwindling, and there are four teams lingering directly behind Jacksonville who would all likely consider adding the right one. If they stay put, drafting a talent like the otherworldly Travis Hunter feels like a can't-miss opportunity.
It would be hard to argue against taking a player with the star power and game-changing ability of Hunter with the No. 1 pick, but it would be bucking traditional wisdom to select a cornerback and/or receiver with the top pick in a draft.
The Jaguars will likely have other pressing needs entering the offseason to go along with cornerback, including offensive tackle and defensive tackle. There is also the question of which position Hunter is bet fit for in the NFL, with the odds of him playing both way full-time being low.
