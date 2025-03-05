Who Does Expert Mock to Jaguars at No. 5 After Combine?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to make their first top-5 pick since 2022 next month, with new general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen equipped with the No. 5 pick.
Jacksonville will certainly have options with the pick, too. The Jaguars have frequently been linked to top defensive lineman prospect Mason Graham, while the overwhelming buzz out of the NFL Scouting Combine is that many expect for the Jaguars to pick a trench player in some form or fashion.
That may not mean having to spend the No. 5 pick on Graham, however. The Jaguars could go in the opposite direction with the pick and select an offensive lineman, which is exactly what The Athletic's Dane Brugler does with the Jaguars' selection of LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell in his latest mock.
"The tackle-guard debate with Campbell will be popular in the next two months, so let’s pace ourselves. Regardless, Campbell is one of the more well-liked players in the draft class by teams, because of his tape and talent," Brugler said.
"The Jaguars may need to replace impending free agent Brandon Scherff (ironically, the last guard to be drafted in the top five), and Campbell would be a nice drive onto the fairway for a first-year general manager and head coach."
Campbell has long been pegged as the top offensive lineman in this year's draft class, with most preseason mocks having Campbell as a top-five pick.
The three-year LSU starter at left tackle had another great year on the field in 2024, but there does appear to be some concern amongst NFL teams on his ability to play offensive tackle at the next level due to his lack of arm length. For the Jaguars, though, this may not matter much at all.
“If you told me I was going to start at right guard versus be a backup at left tackle, I’m going to tell you to put me at right guard,” Campbell said at the combine. “I’ll play anything I need to, to get on the field, but I feel like I can play tackle."
"I’ve been working on everything. I’m a versatile player, I can play wherever I need to play and do whatever I’ve got to do to get on the field.”
