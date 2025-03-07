Who Do Jaguars Land in Latest Sports Illustrated Mock Draft?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of questions to answer of the next coming months.
The Jaguars were already entering next week's free agency period with needs to fill at right guard and in the secondary. And in the last two days, the Jaguars' needs have now expanded to center and wide receiver after the Mitch Morse and Christian Kirk news.
This, of course, makes things even more intriguing when it comes to using the No. 5 pick in next month's 2025 NFL Draft.
It remains to be seen which way the Jaguars lean when it comes to the franchise's first No. 5 pick since 2022. They could opt to rebuild the trenches on offense or defense, add a play-maker for Trevor Lawrence or spend a big resource on patching up a leaky secondary.
With that in mind, it is always a smart process to look at what evaluators, insiders and draft experts project to the Jaguars at various stages of the offseason.
The latest such mock draft comes from Sports Illustrated, which has the Jaguars going with Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham with the No. 5 pick.
"New coach Liam Coen joked a few times last week that he was paying attention to the defensive guys at the combine for the first time, and while there may be some inexperience at the top when it comes to that side of the ball, the Jags can make it easier on the new regime by snagging Graham," SI's Bryan Fischer said.
"He might be the highest floor guy on defense available and could form quite the tandem with Travon Walker up front."
Graham has certainly been a leading candidate amongst most mocks when it comes to the Jaguars' No. 5 pick. With at least one quarterback, Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter all projected to go in the first four picks, it would make sense for Graham to be available when the Jaguars are on the clock.
The recent offensive line departures could make things interesting, however. Each of the Jaguars' three new decision-makers have made an emphasis this offseason on building the trenches on the offensive side of the ball, and a blue-chip talent could be available for the Jaguars at No. 5.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.