Who is the Jaguars' MVP of 2024?
The 2024 season didn't go the way the Jacksonville Jaguars ever dreamed it would.
With the franchise having genuine playoff aspirations entering the season, an 0-4 start and several lengthy losing streaks led the Jaguars to a 4-13 record and the firings of head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke.
But despite finishing near the very bottom of the league, the it wasn't all bad for the Jaguars. The bright spot throughout the entire season was rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who ended the year as an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate.
As such, it is hardly a surprise to see Thomas get the nod as the Jaguars' 2024 MVP from CBS Sports.
"It didn't matter who was throwing him the football, Thomas Jr. produced at an elite level during his rookie season. Despite losing his starting quarterback in Trevor Lawrence and having to turn to backup Mac Jones at various points during the season, Thomas completed his first year in the league with 87 receptions, 1,282 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns. It won't be long until he's considered one of the very best receivers in the entire NFL," CBS Sports said.
Thomas' stellar rookie season left a big impression on new head coach Liam Coen, who oversaw the Buccaneers' passing game explode last season. With Coen now leading the Jaguars' offense, all expectations should be for Thomas to continue to ascend in 2025.
"Obviously, I was so pleasantly surprised watching his tape this year," Coen said on Monday. "We didn't really evaluate -- I watched him because we were watching wide receivers, but we weren't taking a wideout in the first round. And I saw a guy who obviously had the skill set to go vertical."
"I did not know he had the ability to do what he did in the slot. I didn't probably evaluate him hard enough, but also they did a good job getting that right," Coen said. "So to be able to put him in a slot and run lookie, run choice, run the option routes, run the middle of the field a little bit. And then also be able to throw screens to him and he's going to go do something with it. An offense can run through that."
Thomas is the fifth wide receiver and first rookie wide receiver in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl and join punter Logan Cooke and long snapper Ross Matiscik, who were voted into the 2025 Pro Bowl Games earlier this month.
Thomas finished his rookie campaign in Week 18 by becoming the seventh rookie in the Super Bowl Era to reach 1,200-plus receiving yards in a season. Thomas Jr. was one of two players (WR Ja’Marr Chase) in the NFL with at least 45 catches, 500-plus receiving yards and five touchdowns in December and January.
