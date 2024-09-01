Who Jaguars DC Ryan Nielsen is Most Excited to See Work Together
The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the season with a new defensive coordinator calling the shots. Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen has taken over a Jaguars defense with talent at multiple spots but needs help to put all the pieces together.
The Jaguars have two players under Nielsen that they will depend on more this season.
Edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen enters his sixth year with the Jaguars and is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. Travon Walker is the former number one overall draft pick in the NFL Draft, who is still trying to live up to that draft spot.
Nielsen says he is excited to work with both individually and collectively, with the other parts of the Jaguars defense helping them both out.
“Very excited. Really good players,” Nielsen said. “We've done a really good job. Last preseason game was awesome to have them out together. You add Arik [Armstead] back in this, some of the Dtackles, we've got a good group. That group's got to play. They’ve got to play hard, and they’ve got to play tough. Those two guys, they’ve got to do a really good job on the edges of crushing the edge and be able to provide some pass rush. You don't always want to pressure in the league, and good defenses have four-man rushes.”
The Jaguars undoubtedly have two players in Hines-Allen and Walker that they can potentially build around over the next few seasons, assuming both continue to develop their game. Nielsen believes both players have worked hard to improve this offseason.
“Those guys, they can play with finesse, they can play with power, they've done a good job in the run game, playing on the edge, coming out of a three-point stance, things like that,” Nielsen said. “So yeah, it's exciting. Good players, great people. They're awesome guys to be around, and they come out to practice.
“The thing about them that makes them the next level and the next step is they practice every day. There’s not a day off. They come out there. They're working every day to get better. That's what you appreciate as a coach. You see their body of work, and it's very impressive.”
