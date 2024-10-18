Why a Loss to Patriots Would Be Final Straw For Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have one of the worst defenses in the National Football League but the unit started out strong last week against the Chicago Bears.
However, that quickly wore off and the Jaguars’ defense eventually began to weaken after Chicago’s offense got going. Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen noted how well the defense started last week.
“Love how we started last week, two three-and-outs, guys were playing fast,” Nielsen said. “But then, all of a sudden some of the things started showing up that you don't want to show up. The third drive of the game there are some plays that happen that if we just would've been in the right place and executed our job, maybe a little bit different outcome.”
Nielsen said the defense and the team are on the right track. He noted some of the previous success the defense had at different times this season. For Nielsen, the fact that the defense has had spurts of success in the past proves they can do it; they just have to play well for an entire game.
“So, that's where we're just staying the course with the guys. Throughout the season, you've seen games that we've had, stretches, getting off the field in six straight drives in some games and things like that. So that's what we're focusing on. Guys we can do this, we've done this before. Now, let's just put a whole football game together.”
The Jaguars have failed to take advantage of opportunities this season. They have lost multiple games by less than a touchdown. They could have won nearly every game they have lost this season, had they played better football for an entire four quarters. They have a chance to do that against one of the few teams in the National Football League that has struggled as much as they have.
Sunday’s matchup against the 1-5 New England Patriots is another opportunity for the Jaguars. It is a legitimate opportunity for them to secure another win. It is a chance for Jacksonville to prove that their 1-5 start is not a true reflection of them as a team.
However, if the Jaguars cannot beat the Patriots on Sunday, they will solidify themselves as one of the worst teams in the league. Doug Pederson must find a way to get the most out of his team on Sunday.
