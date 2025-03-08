Why AFC South Rival Free Agent Makes Sense For Jaguars
With free agency set to kick off in just a matter of days, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of work to do.
The Jaguars are fresh off making a number of key roster moves via releases or trades, and the expectation is for the Jaguars to be an active participant in free agency next week.
With the Jaguars having big needs at wide receiver, tight end, cornerback, safety, and the interior offensive line, there are a number of free agents who might make sense in one way or another.
Looking at those candidates at each spot, Pro Football Focus opted to take a look at one free agent who makes sense as the perfect fit with each team. For the Jaguars, they landed on Indianapolis Colts guard Will Fries.
"With Liam Coen hoping to establish an offensive identity from the get-go — and with Brandon Scherff no longer under contract — the Jaguars will probably pursue an upgrade at right guard this offseason. Fries is on the short list of the best viable options," PFF said.
"Coen’s run game was extraordinarily diverse during his lone year in Tampa, and the Buccaneers racked up the 12th-most rushing plays of any team. In turn, acquiring a guard with run-blocking upside is important. Fries’ 84.9 PFF run-blocking grade slotted sixth among guards with 100 or more snaps last year, and his 74.9 PFF pass-blocking grade placed 14th."
"It’s possible that new general manager James Gladstone could beef up the interior by drafting a player like LSU's Will Campbell at Pick No. 5. But with almost $38 million in cap space and the opportunity to poach a player from a division rival, Fries would slot in nicely in Duval County," PFF continued.
With the Jaguars' increasing their cap space earlier this week with a flurry of roster moves, they have the ability to be aggressive. The offensive line makes the most sense for the Jaguars to execute that aggressiveness, too, considering the two massive holes at right guard and center due to the situations surrounding Mitch Morse and Brandon Scherff.
The Jaguars seemed destined to come away with a starting offensive lineman when free agency kicks off next week. Who that lineman is remains to be seen, but there are plenty of reasons to think a player like Fries makes sense.
