Why Jadeveon Clowney's Landing Spot Could Have a Domino Effect on the Jaguars

While the saga of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has been a hot-button topic this offseason, it has taken a back seat this week to the unpredictable situation surrounding former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney is considered the top available free agent after spending the first few days of free agency weighing his options and waiting on a proper offer. While other players at the position such as Robert Quinn, Dante Fowler, and Vic Beasley have landed new deals, Clowney has been left waiting in the wind.

The seventh-year veteran defensive end has battled injuries and inconsistency throughout his career, but Clowney has proven to be a dynamic front seven prescence vs. both the run and the pass during his five seasons with the Houston Texans and one season with the Seattle Seahawks.

But despite this, Clowney has reportedly not found the market he was hoping for this offseason. It is likely that Clowney's history of injuries (has missed 19 games in six seasons) and sack production (no seasons with double-digit sacks, only three sacks in 2019) has led to this, creating a situation in which it is hard to tell where Clowney will land.

As Clowney awaits to find the answer to where he will be playing in 2020, the Jaguars wait on a resolution with Ngakoue, who has stated he is not interested in a long-term contract with Jacksonville. And while these are two separate and independent circumstances, where Clowney's future takes him could have a domino effect on the Jaguars and Ngakoue's own situation.

Due to Ngakoue's discontent in Jacksonville and uncertain future with the Jaguars, the fifth-year pass-rusher has become a top candidate to be traded following the designation of the franchise tag, which would put him in the same category as Clowney, Frank Clark, and Dee Ford from last season.

But ultimately any Ngakoue trade talks, if any take place at all, may have to wait until after Clowney finds his new home.

Clowney is the next domino to fall for the defensive end free agency market. His new contract could set the market for any contract Ngakoue seeks to workout with a team Jacksonville engages in trade talks in, while whichever team Clowney lands with impacts possible trade destinations for Ngakoue and the Jaguars.

If Clowney re-signs with the Seahawks, which as of now looks to be the most likely scenario, then one obvious trade candidate for Ngakoue would no longer be looking for a high-priced defensive end.

Seattle has a major need for a top-tier pass-rusher after finishing with only 28 sacks in 2019, tied for the second-fewest in the NFL. The Seahawks' sack leaders last season are as follows, with the list giving another major indication that the Seahawks will be desperate to add to the pass-rush.

DE Rasheem Greene: 4.

DL Quinton Jefferson (signed with Buffalo): 3.5 sacks.

LB Bobby Wagner: 3.

LB Mychal Kendricks: 3.

DE Jadeveon Clowney: 3.

DE Ezekial Ansah (free agent): 2.5.

If the Seahawks are unable to bring Clowney back in 2020, they would be a prime candidate to make a move for Ngakoue, who has 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles over the last four seasons. Ngakoue has experience in a similar defensive scheme due to defensive coordinator Todd Wash's roots in Seattle, and Ngakoue is the kind of high-motor, emotionally driven player the Seahawks have sought out in the past.

According to Spotrac, the Seahawks have $20,420,559 in cap space, so it would require some financial flexibility and additional moves to make enough room to bring Ngakoue over to their roster, but the same could be said for if they want to re-sign Clowney.

The Seahawks also own enough draft capital in April to make it feasible for them to hypothetically engage in trade talks with the Jaguars for Ngakoue. Along with the Seahawks first-round pick (No. 27 overall), Seattle has two second-round picks (No. 59 and 64), a third-round selection (No. 101), and two fourth-round selections (No. 133 and 144).

In terms of need and fit, the Seahawks make a lot of sense as a possible destination for Ngakoue in the event that the Jaguars do decide to trade the former third-round selection.

But this all changes if Seattle brings Clowney back next season. Clowney is expected to sign a sizeable contract regardless of which team he agrees to a new deal with. If Seattle re-signs Clowney, then it would take up enough cap space to make any scenario in which they trade for Ngakoue a complete pipe dream.

If Clowney plays for the Seahawks next season, that eliminates one obvious possible trade partner in what is already a seemingly limited pool of teams. As a result, the landing spot of Clowney could end up having a ripple effect on the Jaguars and Ngakoue.

What happens with either Clowney or Ngakoue is anyone's guess. There are countless scenarios that could play out with both, with each player in line to land a sizeable contract. But one way or another, the two situations will remain tied to each other until some resolution is found.