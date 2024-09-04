Why Jaguars' Star Defender is Confident Going Into 2024 Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the upcoming season with high hopes. They have made multiple moves in free agency and have multiple players back at full strength.
The Jaguars' defense is eager to take the field in Week 1. The unit has added multiple players and a new defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen.
Nielsen did a respectable job as the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator last season, even after the unit lost arguably its best player to injury. Along with his position with the Falcons, Nielsen also has plenty of years of experience on the defensive side of the ball in the National Football League.
The addition of Nielsen gives the Jaguars a competent coordinator who can maximize talent. He has already begun doing so with a talented defensive Jaguars roster.
Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen says Nielsen and the defense have been hard at work this summer in preparation for a difficult Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Hines-Allen says there is no nervousness among the defense as they prepare to face arguably the best offense in the NFL last season.
“No. I see it every day in practice,” Hines-Allen said. “Is that your topic—the defense, the first-time out—that's what I'm starting to pick up. I think the question, every question—all my answers are going to be same. We work really hard in practice. We train, we push ourselves every day in practice to get it right just on Sundays, so when we go out here and we do practice against our offense, our defense, we execute really fast and we play really fast because we know what we're doing.
“That allows us Sunday—Sundays, we just go out there, now we can celebrate. It's the same thing. Now, we make a big play, we can celebrate. We can punch the ball out, we celebrate. We get a sack, we celebrate. We get a pick, we celebrate. That's the only difference. I'm excited. I don't think anybody should be nervous. We've been playing the same techniques—well, this is a new technique for me, but I've been playing football for so long now that it is what it is. Back end, ready, front end ready. We’re ready to ball out.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.