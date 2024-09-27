Why Shad Khan is the Foundation Jaguars Need, Pt. 4
While the Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of a shocking 0-3 start, the faithful fans of Duval should know there is hope moving forward. And that hope comes in the form of the most important person in the organization: owner Shad Khan.
Jaguars On SI will be conducting a 10-part series over the next two weeks about Khan and what he brings to the table to stabilize the Jaguars' foundation. While the 2024 season has gotten off to a rocky start, Khan is the building block for the Jaguars to thrive off of moving into the future.
Without further ado, here is Part 4.
Expectations
When it comes to Khan, there is no mistaking what his expectations are moving into the future. Khan openly said winning is the new expectation in Jacksonville. He expects the Jaguars to not just be competive week in and week out. He simply expects them to win.
While Khan has always tried to build the Jaguars into a consistent winner on the field, there have been a few rebuilds the franchise has had to go through to morph into a winning franchise. Winning is always the goal, but nobody expected playoff runs out of the Gus Bradley era.
And since then, the Jaguars and Khan have made it clear; the pieces are there to win and win now. Doug Marrone won in his first season as head coach, and Khan made it clear when the franchise took a step back on the field in 2020 that this would no longer be tolerated.
When Khan hired Urban Meyer in 2021, it was clear that he saw Meyer's career as one of the winningest coaches in college football history as the largest selling point. And when Meyer proved he could not win at the NFL level, Khan quickly owned up to the mistake and fired him before the season ended.
Khan openly told the Jaguars' locker room, front office and coaching staff that he believes they should win now. Khan and the Jaguars will not settle for OK. They will not settle for hovering around .500. Not with him at the helm.
And as long as Khan is committed to his belief in the Jaguars as a winner, he will keep making the best decisions for the team.
