Why the Disrespect Jaguars Receive is Justified
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a worse season than anyone in the organization could have imagined. Not much has gone right for the team on any level this season. After a difficult loss at home next week, the Jaguars travel north to face one of the best teams in the National Football League.
Vinnie Iyer from the Sporting News predicts the Philadelphia Eagles will beat the Jaguars 34-14. Iyer is a big believer in Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the talent that surrounds him.
"The Eagles' offense is locked in again with Jalen Hurts feeling with his elite wide receivers to execute all the big plays called by Kellen Moore," Iyer wrote. "The Jaguars' defense has been terrible against the pass all season, and Hurts should light it up downfield at home. Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson comes in with a wishy-washy Trevor Lawrence, and his QB is dealing with an injury-riddled receiving corps."
Bill Bender from the Sporting News believes the Eagles will win 33-18. Bender notes the Eagles' defense has played exceptionally well over the last three weeks. He thinks another loss for the Jaguars could mean the end of head coach Doug Pederson.
“The Jaguars lost another heart-breaker in Week 8 against Green Bay, and the road trip to Philadelphia could be bad news for former Eagles coach Doug Pederson," Bender said. "The Eagles have won three in a row since the bye week with a defense that has allowed just 12 points per game in that stretch. Saquon Barkley has 331 rushing yards on 5.8 yards per carry. The Eagles failed to cover in their past two games, but that changes here.”
Ben Rolfe from Pro Football Network believes the Eagles will beat the Jaguars 30-17. Rolfe cites the Eagles' most recent performance and the fact that they are a more talented team for choosing the Eagles to win.
“The Philadelphia Eagles put to bed many of the concerns swirling around them this season with a comprehensive win over the Bengals,” Rolfe said. “Jalen Hurts was superb, and the offense was a top-five unit this week through Sunday. The defense wasn’t at its best, but the Bengals’ offense is a pretty good unit, so it was always likely that they would have some success moving the ball.
“The Jaguars have put together a couple of solid weeks offensively, backing up a strong showing in Wembley with a seventh-ranked offensive performance coming out of Sunday. Jacksonville’s defense remains a concern, ranking 30th overall, but they did have another solid week, even if they allowed 30 points. The Eagles are just a better overall team than the Jaguars.”
While it is unfortunate how the season has gone for the Jaguars, they have not done much to garner national respect. Close losses and embarrassing losses have all added up to the Jaguars being consistently overlooked and doubted on a weekly basis.
