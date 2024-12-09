Why the Jaguars are Better Destination than Given Credit For
The Jacksonville Jaguars have looked absolutely miserable this season, as they are just 2-10 heading into their Week 14 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
Look, the Jaguars have been bad in 2024. That is no secret.
However, there is reason to believe that Jacksonville is not nearly as horrendous as it has looked, and that's why it actually represents a very viable destination for head coaches and free agents.
When you examine the Jaguars' roster, it's truly hard to fathom why this team has been so terrible. Yes, the offensive line is bad, and for the most part, their defense is awful.
But there is definitely talent here.
First and foremost, you look under center, where Jacksonville has Trevor Lawrence. Say what you want about Lawrence's inconsistency on the NFL level, but would you rather have the Jaguars' quarterback situation? Or the Titans? Or even the Indianapolis Colts?
Lawrence at least has one very impressive campaign under his belt, and given all of his physical gifts, there is reason to believe that he can still develop into a legitimate franchise quarterback.
And then you view Lawrence's weapons, and you'll notice that he actually has some pretty nice pieces at his disposal.
Running back Tank Bigsby seems like a budding star, and rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is already a stud. Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis and Evan Engram (the former two of which are out for the year) aren't too shabby, either (assuming the Jaguars keep all of them, of course).
Even defensively, where Jacksonville has struggled mightily all season, the club has a couple of top-flight pass rushers in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker as well as a rising star cornerback in Tyson Campbell.
Now, of course, there is a chance that the Jaguars move some of those players during the offseason. But the point is that, on paper, Jacksonville is fairly appealing.
There is a reason why Bill Belichick has been rumored to be intrigued by the job, and it also wouldn't be surprising if the Jaguars were able to lure a couple of intriguing free agents.
Make no mistake: Jacksonville isn't a good football team, but it also isn't as bad as its record may indicate. There is talent here, and it may lead to a quicker rebuild than many are expecting.
